Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Tabby, the MENA’s leading shopping and financial services app, has announced the arrival of Tabby Shop, its new all-encompassing shopping tool, marking the most significant change on the Tabby app since its launch.

The new app is a one-stop-shop showcasing over 500,000 products from thousands of brands in the fashion, beauty, home and electronics categories. Tabby Shop features several shopping tools with smarter search, wishlisting, deal alerts and more.

The better way to shop

With the growth of ecommerce in the Middle East, a new shopping site or app is emerging almost every day, making it challenging to compare products, combine looks and find timely deals. Tabby Shop is the ultimate shopping assistant that lets shoppers discover, organise, and track the best products, brands and deals without having to switch between shopping apps and sites.

This new shopping tool makes navigating hundreds of thousands of products easy, enabling shoppers to sort and filter by color, brand, price, materials and more. Tabby Shop’s search capabilities are also supported with autosuggestions that learn the user’s taste over time to personalise their shopping experience.

To support people with their finances, shoppers can find the best deals across thousands of brands with coupon codes and store-wide sales, including Tabby exclusives. They will also receive price drops and deal alerts on products they mark as favourites and be first in line to reap the benefits.

Users will also be able to save their favourite products into collections to be shared with friends and family and will get access to 24/7 chat support for orders, payments and returns from Tabby’s team.

Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-Founder of Tabby, said: “We’re beyond excited to take the Tabby app to new heights and define a whole new era of shopping for the MENA region. For shoppers, discovering their favourite brands and products is easier than ever, while giving our retailers the opportunity to tell their story to the region’s most powerful shopping community”.

With over 5 million active customers choosing Tabby as their preferred way to shop, Tabby Shop will be a powerful new channel for retailers to showcase their brands and products to a high-intent shopper base.

Tabby Shop is now available on the Tabby app in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

