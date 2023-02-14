Riyadh: The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (Tabadul) has joined Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference, ZATCA 2023, held in Riyadh on February 8-9 under the theme: “An Integrated Digital Ecosystem for Sustainable Economy and Improved Security”. The conference, organized under the patronage of Minister of Finance and ZATCA Chairman, H.E. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, brought together experts from all around the world to share insights and exchange knowledge.

In his remarks, Tabadul CEO Mr. Majed bin Faleh Al-Otaibi stated: “Joining this global platform has been an excellent opportunity to connect with a unique lineup of experts and senior specialists, from the Kingdom and the world, in the fields of business and logistics services which constitute a fundamental part of Tabadul’s ecosystem. We continue to bring our partners from the government and private sectors a full suite of automated, reliable solutions including digital solutions, business outsourcing solutions, and consultancy services to facilitate their end-to-end logistics journey while achieving the highest levels of transparency.”

Al-Otaibi added that ZATCA conference offered a unique platform that garnered a large turnout, attracting business leaders from the Kingdom and beyond to explore Tabadul’s unique logistics sector solutions and services and their role in enhancing the sector’s economic contribution, diversifying revenue sources, and creating jobs, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

-Ends-

About Tabadul

The Saudi Company for Exchanging Information Electronically (TABADUL) is a leading Saudi digital logistics company established by the Royal Decree to assist in the digital transformation of the logistics and business sectors. The company’s primary task is to develop secure technology solutions that facilitate international trade by promoting efficiency and transparency while enhancing operational performance to support the region’s economic aspirations and progress toward large-scale development.