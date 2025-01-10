Reporting operating revenues of AED 306.1 million in Q1 2024/25, marking a 14.8% YoY increase. Enrolment in premium schools also rose by 18.7% over the same period

Dubai: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (“ Taaleem ” or the “ Company ”, DFM Symbol: TAALEEM ), is a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio of 12 premium schools including the latest acquisition of Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan (LLFPM), alongside 22 schools that Taaleem manages under public private partnerships in the UAE. Taaleem announced today its financial results for the three-month period ending November 30, 2024, with robust double-digit growth in revenues, gross profit, and net profit (after tax).

