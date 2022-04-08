T4 Education in collaboration with HP and Intel today called on Africa’s changemakers to apply or be nominated for the inaugural Africa Education Medal. The new award will be given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

In the decades leading up to the pandemic, Africa had been making great strides in boosting school enrolment. To protect and expand upon these vital gains in the wake of COVID, teachers, NGOs, politicians, tech entrepreneurs, and figures from the public and private sectors, will need to work together to build a future where every child in Africa can achieve the quality education that is their birthright.

The Africa Education Medal has been launched to recognise the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent – to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch.

Brad Pulford, Managing Director at HP Africa, said:

“HP has been committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people between 2015-2025. Achieving this bold goal wouldn’t be possible without empowered education leaders and trailblazers who are at the forefront of the rapidly changing education environment. A quality education empowers not just individuals, but entire communities. It will skill the next generation to fulfil their full potential in a world being transformed by technology. The Africa Education Medal not only honours the tireless work of those seeking to improve education all across Africa, but gives them a platform to amplify their voices and inspire others to follow their examples.”

Vikas Pota, Founder and CEO of T4 Education:

“Quality education will help African countries grow and prosper. And it will help Africa produce the public leaders of tomorrow who will go on to grapple with the continent’s greatest challenges from inequality, to climate change, food insecurity and disease. The Africa Education Medal recognises those who are working every day to make that vision a reality.”

The Africa Education Medal is open to individuals working to improve pre-kindergarten, K-12, vocational and university education who are one of the following:

Educators and school administrators

Civil society leaders

Public servants and government officials

Political leaders

Technologists and innovators

Nominees must demonstrate their contribution in any of the following key areas in education:

Significantly improving learning outcomes

Promoting girls’ education

Promoting equity and broadening access to education

Advancing pedagogical or technological innovation

Building and strengthening educator capacity

Catalysing civic participation in education

Championing the rights of education stakeholders

The Top 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal will be announced in July and the winner will be announced in September. Nominees will be assessed by a Jury comprising prominent individuals based on rigorous criteria.

Nominations, including self-nominations, can be made online at http://www.africaeducationmedal.org/

Nominations will close on June 3, 2022.