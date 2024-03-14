Dubai, UAE: Swisslog, the global leader in innovative robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, has announced its participation in the highly anticipated LogiMAT 2024, the international trade show for intralogistics solutions and process management, in Stuttgart, Germany.

The intralogistics expert will be using LogiMAT as a platform to emphasise its commitment to placing people at the forefront of its mission. Visitors will have the chance to learn about the Swisslog solutions designed to increase speed, accuracy, and efficiency and supported throughout their lifecycle with expert services. Offering a complete experience for the food & beverage industry, Swisslog will highlight its broad expertise in solutions and services to support all areas of the sector, from manufacturing to e-grocery. There will also be an opportunity for businesses working in the F&B industry to discover how they can automate with confidence. By delving into best practice case studies, visitors can gain valuable knowledge about successfully implemented solutions within their industry.

At the Swisslog booth, visitors will get to see how innovative automation solutions can improve efficiency, reduce errors, and create a more engaging work environment. An operational ItemPiQ robot order-picking system will showcase the significant improvements made possible by AI Enhanced Vision, such as context-aware picking and improved grasping point quality. With the new gripper introduced in 2023, ItemPiQ can handle up to 3kg and adapt to specific item properties such as material, size, and weight. With advanced AI methods, ItemPiQ can identify specific products for pick validation and increase our pick performance. Its uniqueness is that every aspect is handled within the Swisslog family of companies, from the vision camera to the software.

Jens Schmale, Swisslog, CEO, commented: “Swisslog prides itself on a culture that is built on, and committed to the success of its customers. Some of the solutions we support today have been in continuous operation for more than 30 years, which is a testament to both the enduring value of our solutions and our ability to forge lasting relationships with the people and companies we support. Our people bring deep industry-specific expertise, backed by a collaborative spirit, to every project.” He added, “That expertise creates value for our customers from solution design through ongoing support and optimisation. Our Swisslog colleagues become an extension of our customer teams and share in their aspirations, challenges, and successes.”

Swisslog will also be inviting customers to find out more about the latest AutoStore R5 Pro Robot. This robot is designed to address the specific demands of large-scale e-commerce operations, emphasising better space usage, higher performance, and reduced total ownership costs for companies running multi-shift operations at scale.

Swisslog’s booth at LogiMAT 2024 will have live presentations each day at 1 pm on ItemPiQ, providing an exclusive opportunity for attendees to witness its capabilities in action. Along with this, customers and experts will host keynotes each day. On March 19th, at 3 pm, visitors can delve into a case study showcasing the Swisslog solution at dm-drogerie markt, Wustermark, promising invaluable insights and innovative strategies that drive success within the industry. On March 20th, at 3 pm, guests can immerse themselves in another case study spotlighting Albert Heijn MFC, Barendrecht, showcasing cutting-edge logistics excellence.

In addition, for the very first time, attendees will have the opportunity to visit KUKA, the parent company of Swisslog, which will be exhibiting its own booth. Technologies related to mobile robotics will be presented by KUKA in Hall 6, Stand A17, including a world premiere.

For further insights into Swisslog's extensive array of solutions, visit https://www.swisslog.com/ or https://www.swisslog.com/ar-ae.

