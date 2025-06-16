Dubai, UAE – Swisslog, a global leader in automated logistics solutions, is proud to be a key partner in the development of Chalhoub Group’s new state-of-the-art logistics hub for fashion and beauty products in Riyadh. Located in the SILZ Free Trade Zone near the international airport, the facility will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s logistics infrastructure, support the country’s growing role in global trade, and cater to the rising demand for e-commerce and luxury goods across the region.

AutoStore solution with SynQ software for fashion and beauty

Swisslog was selected for its ability to deliver advanced automation solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the logistics sector. The hub will incorporate Swisslog’s AutoStore system, featuring 67,000 bins, 42 robots, and fully integrated inbound and outbound ports managed through the SynQ AutoStore platform. By leveraging automation, the facility will enhance the flow of goods, ensure seamless operations, and provide the agility needed to adapt to market demands.

Rami Younes, General Manager of Swisslog Middle East, commented, “We are honoured to play a role in Chalhoub Group’s regional expansion. As Saudi Arabia pushes forward with its Vision 2030 agenda, modernization of logistics and e-commerce infrastructure is essential to achieving long-term economic diversification. The integration of automation tech in this hub will not only improve supply chain efficiency but will also contribute to the broader objectives of the Kingdom’s development plans. With logistics expected to account for 10% of the GDP by 2030, projects like this will shape the future of the Kingdom’s economic structure, enhancing both global competitiveness and local resilience.”

Swisslog continues to experience significant growth in the Middle East, with recent projects worth over $60 million across diverse industries, including fashion retail, food and beverage, and material handling. As demand for automated solutions increases, the company is committed to expanding its regional workforce by 20% over the next 12 months to support its growing portfolio and ensure its ability to deliver industry-leading automation technologies.

Swisslog’s continued success and investment in the Middle East reflect its unwavering commitment to providing reliable, flexible, and innovative solutions that help businesses stay competitive in an increasingly complex and fast-paced marketplace.

