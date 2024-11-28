Dubai, UAE - Swisslog France is honoured to announce its collaboration with La Réserve des Saveurs, a family-run business specialising in the culinary trades and a food distributor in the Rhône-Alpes region, for a fully automated storage/preparation facility.

AutoStore Multi-Temperature Grid - Freeze -

Thanks to a revolutionary project incorporating AutoStore technology, this partnership marks a significant advance in refrigerated logistics, with an innovation unprecedented in Europe: tri-temperature management. This new technology enables fresh, frozen, and dry products to be stored simultaneously, while eliminating the need for traditional cold stores.

Two systems are located side by side and linked by a conveyor, under the control of the SynQ WMS/WCS, one for ambient, the other for fresh with two frozen modules. Picking and replenishment are centralised at a single point, and the system also stores orders that have already been prepared for later retrieval, like a supermarket drive-through.

The AutoStore Multi-Temperature Grid project is part of a radical transformation of the supply chain at La Réserve des Saveurs, a Back Europ distributor, and opens up a whole new vision for all SMEs with similar activities. Thanks to Swisslog's expertise, the SME was able to completely rethink its operations, optimising its storage capacity, reducing its order delivery time to less than half a day, and reducing its carbon footprint.

Innovation thanks to close collaboration

This success is the result of close collaboration between the teams at Swisslog, refrigeration service provider, and the commitment of Alexandre Grandjean, Director of La Réserve des Saveurs. Alexandre Granjean’s role, combined with Swisslog's tailor-made solutions, made it possible to bring a project that had previously seemed impossible to fruition.

In addition to tri-temperature management, the project includes the launch of ‘Fusion Port Staging’, the innovative AutoStore dual workstation that speeds up picking and replenishment, doubling operational productivity. Swisslog, the only integrator in Europe to have deployed such an advanced solution, reaffirms its position as a leader in logistics automation.

Alexandre Grandjean commented: “This project represents a real revolution for our business. Not only does it considerably improve our efficiency, but it also reduces our carbon footprint. We're looking forward to rolling out this technology to all the Group's sites. By the end of next year, we will have 3 sites using the same format.”

Key innovation for the future

This project represents a decisive step for the future of La Réserve des Saveurs and its positioning in sustainable logistics.

Markus Kirchhoff, Swisslog Head of Business Unit AutoStore Europe highlighted: " I am incredibly proud of our team’s achievement in pioneering this multi-temperature grid project—a groundbreaking innovation that is a testament to the immense dedication, expertise, and collaborative effort across all teams involved, setting a new standard in automated storage solutions."

In this way, Swisslog continues to push the boundaries of innovation in automation and energy efficiency, helping to shape the future of the industry.

