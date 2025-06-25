Dubai, UAE – Swiss Gold Dubai has officially launched its exclusive collection of investment-grade gold bars and Silver coins in the heart of Dubai’s Gold Souq, offering investors a refined, reliable, and rewarding opportunity as gold prices soar globally.

As gold edges closer to an anticipated US$4,000 per ounce by 2026, SwissGold GCC positions itself at the forefront of the region’s gold investment scene—catering to seasoned investors, collectors, and luxury buyers seeking both financial gain and elegance.

“We offer a premium gateway to physical gold ownership—transparent, reliable, and beautifully crafted,” said the Youssef George, CEO of SwissGold GCC. “Our bars combine 99.9 percent purity with sleek packaging, making them ideal for investment, gifting, or portfolio diversification.”

With gold prices peaking at US$3,500 per ounce earlier this year—a 30 percent YTD rally—analysts from J.P. Morgan and the World Gold Council continue to forecast long-term bullish momentum. This backdrop provides fertile ground for Swiss Gold Dubai’s value-driven offerings.

Backed by a seasoned team with deep roots in Precious Metals and financial markets, SwissGold GCC delivers a blend of tradition, trust, and innovation. Available in weights from 5g to 100g, each bar is packaged with a bold yet elegant identity, showcasing the brand's signature gold, black. Each bar comes with an authentic certificate, reinforcing SwissGold’s uncompromising commitment to purity, quality, and prestige.

“We’re more than just a gold provider—we’re a lifestyle investment brand, delivering heritage, uncompromising quality, and enduring trust with every transaction,” Youssef George added.

About SwissGold GCC

Based in Dubai’s iconic Gold Souq, SwissGold GCC specializes in premium gold bars with 99.9% purity. Offering expert advisory services and unmatched product quality, the brand serves the wholesale bullion traders, individual investors, collectors, and clients seeking timeless luxury—offered at competitive prices and secured investment solutions.