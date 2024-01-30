Cairo: The Swiss Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Swiss School of Management (SSM). This agreement appoints SSM as the Learning and Development arm of SwissCham, signifying an advancement in skill-building initiatives through partial scholarship post-graduate programs and exclusive training for SwissCham members.

The prestigious event took place on January 17, 2024, at the premises of the Embassy of Switzerland and was signed by Dr. Massimiliano Bracale, President of the Swiss School of Management, and Eng. Kamal Abdel Malek, President of SwissCham Egypt. The signing was graced by the esteemed presence of Ms. Elisabeth Gilgen, Chargée d'Affaires a.i. of Switzerland.

The event also featured a roundtable discussion on the topic of "The Biggest Talent Management Challenges Facing Companies Today". led by esteemed keynote speakers Dr. Massimiliano Bracale, President of the Swiss School of Management, and Dr. Ahmed Sobhi Hamidou, Dean of the Swiss School of Management in Cairo. These discussions provided profound insights into talent management, particularly in the context of the Egyptian labor market, especially during these challenging times. The discussions ended with several recommendations on how to retain and attain talents juxtaposed with different avenues on how to deal with Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Commenting on the significance of this powerful collaboration, Eng. Kamal Abdel Malek, President of SwissCham Egypt, stated, "Continuous skill development is key in our fast-paced world, preparing us for future jobs beyond today's demands."

On the other hand, Ms. Elisabeth Gilgen, Chargée d'Affaires a.i. of Switzerland underlined that “the collaboration between the Swiss School of Management and SwissCham shows the strength of the Swiss system, where world-class education connects with highly globalized industry leaders. This approach is the recipe for progress, proven by the fact that Switzerland again ranked Nr.1 in terms of innovation worldwide.”

Through this partnership with SSM, the Swiss Chamber looks forward to making a substantial impact in the professional sphere by fostering and cultivating talents that are well-suited for the competitive landscape of the 21st century. This collaboration is a part of SwissCham's unwavering commitment to equipping Egyptian talent with modern skills, enabling them not just to thrive locally but also to excel on a global stage.