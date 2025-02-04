Swiss-Belhotel International, a global leader in hotel management, expands its Branded Residences portfolio in Egypt with the signing of the prestigious Swiss-Belresidences Manaj, developed by Manaj Developments S.A.E. The project features 200 premium apartments located at the much sought-after South Investors Area, New Cairo.

The agreement was formalised on 16 January at Swiss-Belhotel International’s regional headquarters in Dubai, solidifying the partnership with Manaj Development S.A.E.

Eng. Abd El Monem Ghita, Chairman of Manaj Development S.A.E, said, “Leveraging our extensive real estate experience and partnerships with leading global companies, we aim to transform the Egyptian real estate landscape. Our focus extends beyond simply building residences; we strive to create environments that elevate daily life through premium sustainable developments. Swiss-Belresidences Manaj embodies our commitment to setting new standards for comfortable and convenient living in Cairo while contributing to the city’s growth. By seamlessly blending elegance and functionality, this property will provide residents with a unique living experience.”

Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “We are glad to partner with Manaj Development S.A.E for this landmark project. Swiss-Belresidences Manaj aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality accommodations in prime locations. The MENA region remains a key focus of our global expansion strategy, and through our collaborative approach, we aim to create exceptional value for owners, investors, and residents."

Mr. Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEA & India; Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, added, “Swiss-Belresidences Manaj is a valuable addition to our portfolio in the MENA region, offering an unmatched living experience in New Cairo. Designed to balance tranquility with connectivity, the residences will feature multiple facilities and services, catering to those seeking a refined and sophisticated lifestyle. We look forward to fostering a long-term successful partnership with Manaj Development S.A.E.”

Scheduled to open in 2027, Swiss-Belresidences Manaj is strategically located to provide residents with easy access to key landmarks, including the American University in Cairo (AUC), South and North 90 Streets, Gamal Abdelnasser Axis, Suez Street, and the New Administrative Capital. Each apartment is being meticulously designed with spacious layouts, high-quality finishes, and personalised services.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing hotel management groups. With 150* hotels and projects in 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International provides professional and expert management services for hotels, resorts and serviced residences. The Group’s distinct blend of Swiss hospitality and Asian-inspired service sets them apart. Each property carries the Swiss-Belhotel International hallmark, symbolizing quality and commitment to value. This dedication echoes their philosophy of “Passion and Professionalism™”.

*Numbers may fluctuate

For further information visit https://www.swiss-belhotel.com

About Manaj Developments SAE.

Manaj Developments is driven by a vision to create transformative living experiences that inspire positive societal change. More than just building homes, Manaj designs spaces that blend elegance, functionality, and purpose. Innovation, sustainability, and design excellence are at the core of their approach.

With a lifestyle-driven and solution-oriented philosophy, Manaj Developments anticipates and fulfills the unique needs of its clients, while simultaneously making a meaningful impact on individuals and communities. Supported by a dedicated and experienced board, Manaj is positioned as a forward-thinking leader in the real estate industry, committed to shaping a better future through an inspired living environment.

For further information visit https://www.bymanaj.com

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director



EVOPS Marketing & PR

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.comwww.evops-pr.com