Cairo, Egypt – In a landmark move, the Swedish Ambassador to Egypt, Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, visited ABB's factories in 10th of Ramadan City to celebrate ABB’s 100 years of operations in Egypt. The visit showcased how ABB plays a powerful role in supporting local industry, driving sustainable practices, and building on the enduring Swedish-Egyptian partnership.

The ambassador walked through the factories production lines and met with the team, observing the dedication and professionalism that define ABB’s operations in Egypt. With Egyptian components making up as much as 79% of the factories’ products, ABB boosts local manufacturing and commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for skilled Egyptian workers. This level of local integration underscores ABB’s commitment to supporting national industry and building long-term capabilities within the country.

The visit highlighted the strength of Swedish-Egyptian industrial cooperation, with the ambassador seeing clear parallels between the factories’ operations and those in Sweden.

Throughout the tour, Dannfelt noted the factories energy and meticulous attention to detail. The layout, workflow, and commitment of the staff mirrored Swedish industrial standards, reflecting ABB’s successful integration of Swedish values into its Egyptian operations.

The visit underscored the deepening ties between the two countries. The ambassador recognized the factories as a strong symbol of the growing bilateral collaboration in technology and manufacturing.

During the tour, Ahmed Hammad, Chairman of ABB Egypt, welcomed the Swedish ambassador. After walking through the factories and discussing ABB’s history and ongoing projects, Hammad shared his reflections on the occasion.

“ABB’s century-long presence in Egypt is more than just a milestone—it’s a story of growth, trust, and partnership,” Hammad said. “We’ve built a legacy grounded in local talent, international standards, and shared values. “We continue to invest in Egypt’s future with the same energy and purpose that brought us here 100 years ago.”

“The visit by the Swedish Ambassador affirms the strength of our bilateral ties and highlights the value of long-term collaboration between Egypt and Sweden,” Hammad added. “At ABB, we see this as a moment to reaffirm our role as a reliable contributor to Egypt’s development and a bridge between two industrial traditions.”

Sherif Ismail, Vice President-Commercial Director for ABB Egypt & Central Africa, also joined the ambassador during the visit. Reflecting on the significance of the day, he shared, “This visit is more than a ceremonial moment—it shows the confidence our international partners have in what we’ve built here. The factories reflect years of hard work by a talented Egyptian team and a strong commitment to quality that mirrors ABB’s global standards,” Ismail added.

“We are proud of what the factories represent, a fully functional operation that delivers real value to Egypt’s infrastructure and energy sectors. It is a clear example of how local industry, backed by global experience, can deliver sustainable impact,” Ismail stated.

Also, Eng. Abdallah M. Kassem, ABB Factories Manager, accompanied the ambassador throughout the factories tour, offering a detailed explanation of the site’s operations and strategic importance. His insights provided the ambassador with an in-depth view of the factories’ contribution to Egypt’s industrial landscape.

“We are honored by the Ambassador's visit, which comes as part of the celebration of ABB's 100th anniversary in Egypt. During this time, we have succeeded in enhancing and supporting local manufacturing through the ABB factories in 10th of Ramadan City. “We were able to obtain the Egyptian Local Component Certificate, thanks to achieving a 79% local component ratio in all electrical distribution products produced at ABB's factories in 10th of Ramadan City,” Kassem said.

Since its launch in Egypt, ABB has become a powerful foundation in Egypt’s infrastructure, utilities, and transportation sectors. The company continues to manufacture vital components locally, supporting Egypt’s development with dependable, high-quality solutions.

Also, the visit reflected ABB’s alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030. The factories operate on a strong, center-based production as an example of a responsible, sustainable industry.

ABB continues to work closely with the Egyptian state, contributing to national projects and providing efficient, locally made solutions that serve people and communities across the country.

As ABB celebrates 100 years in Egypt, the company still focuses on growing the local industry. This ensures that investment windows are created for Egyptian talent and deepens the company's contribution to Egypt’s future—all while honoring the values of its Swedish origins.