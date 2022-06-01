Introducing Edition 1988: Jaguar’s racing success inspires limited edition F-PACE SVR, created by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke

Pinnacle of performance: 550PS V8 supercharged F-PACE SVR sits at the top of Jaguar’s SUV line-up, with enhanced high-performance driving dynamics

Bespoke finish: Edition 1988 features unique Midnight Amethyst paint, Champagne Gold forged alloy wheels and exclusive Sunset Gold accents

Strictly limited: Just 394 examples will be built, one for each lap completed by the winning Jaguar at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988

Sporting debuts: Edition 1988 will be presented at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 8-12, and makes its dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23-26

Available to order: Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is available now. Details: www.jaguar.com/SVO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The exclusive F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is the first limited edition of Jaguar’s pinnacle high-performance SUV, created by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke. Just 394 examples are available worldwide.

An emotive specification, inspired by Jaguar’s rich racing heritage, includes specially-formulated Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork, Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch forged alloy wheels, Sunset Gold Satin exterior and interior detailing, plus a ‘One of 394’

SV Bespoke commissioning graphic.

The Edition 1988 name, and the total number of cars to be built by Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations division, pays tribute to the number of laps completed by the winning XJR-9 LM at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988.

Mark Turner, Commercial Director of Special Vehicle Operations, Jaguar, said: “Since its introduction in 2019, the Jaguar F-PACE SVR has established itself as a highly characterful and rewarding high-performance car. Pairing these qualities with a level of

SV Bespoke personalisation and exclusivity never offered before on F-PACE makes Edition 1988 an even more captivating proposition. With strictly limited availability, we’re confident this will quickly become the most sought-after F-PACE SVR yet.”

Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork is a new colour that will only be offered to Jaguar

F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 customers.

Richard Woolley, Special Vehicle Operations Creative Director, Jaguar said: “The design of the F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is inspired by legendary Jaguar endurance racing cars. The Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork appears black until its amethyst undertones are revealed in bright sunshine, emphasising the SVR’s dynamic exterior. To achieve this dramatic Ultra Metallic Gloss finish, we assessed more than 40 variations to create the desired depth of colour.”

Edition 1988 is also unique in featuring a Sunset Gold Satin Jaguar leaper and script on the tailgate. A laser-etched Edition 1988 logo is applied to each front wing panel.

In addition to the F-PACE SVR Black Pack components fitted as standard on Edition 1988, Gloss Black finishes are extended to the door mirror caps, brake calipers, wheel centre caps and the letter R on the SVR badging.

Further enhancing the refined and luxurious interior of F-PACE SVR, which incorporates open-pore carbon fibre finishers, Edition 1988 features semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery and exclusive Sunset Gold Satin detailing across the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles and the heated-and-cooled front Performance Seats.

The Jaguar leaper and horn ring on the steering wheel receive a Satin Black finish, while subtle SV Bespoke and Edition 1988 branding on the illuminated treadplates and dashboard, completes the package.

Mark Wilkes, Director of Vehicle Personalisation, Jaguar, said: “Edition 1988 started with our SV Bespoke and Jaguar Design teams taking inspiration from the iconic liveries of Jaguar’s Le Mans-winning sports cars. The result is a winning combination of colours, textures and features that celebrates sporting success while making the F-PACE SVR even more appealing.”

F-PACE SVR is Jaguar’s pinnacle performance SUV. Powered exclusively by Jaguar’s 550PS 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine, it is capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds) and can reach a top speed of 178mph (286km/h).

A comprehensive package of technical enhancements developed and engineered by the experts at Special Vehicle Operations ensures F-PACE SVR delivers a performance-focused driving experience without affecting everyday usability.

The Pivi Pro infotainment system now also incorporates what3words2, meaning navigation destinations can be set using unique three-word strings that correspond to precise 3m sq locations. Just type the words ‘wins.report.miracle’, for example, to arrive at the main entrance of the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans.

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 will be presented alongside the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 on Special Vehicle Operations’ display at the 24 Hours of Le Mans,

June 8-12, and makes its dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23-26.

The SVR Edition 1988 is the pinnacle of the F-PACE range, which includes S, SE, HSE, R-Dynamic Black, 300 SPORT, 400 SPORT and SVR models. Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains are available across the F-PACE range (market dependent). The new model is available to order now from Jaguar retailers worldwide1. For details: www.jaguar.com/SVO

1 In-car features should be used by drivers only when safe to do so. Drivers must ensure they are in full control of the vehicle at all times.

2 what3words is available on F-PACE SVR globally except in Japan and South Korea.

About Jaguar XJR-9

Jointly developed by Jaguar and Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR), the V12-engined carbon fibre-monocoque Group C XJR-9 LM claimed Jaguar’s sixth of seven overall victories at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France, adding to its previous wins with C-type and D-type sports cars in 1951, 1953, 1955, 1956 and 1957. A Jaguar XJR-12 would win Le Mans again in 1990.

The 1988 winner was driven by Andy Wallace, Johnny Dumfries and Jan Lammers, who covered 3,313.5 miles over 394 laps in 24 hours. It forms part of the Jaguar Heritage Trust collection today.

Jaguar’s successes also included winning the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1988 and 1990, and securing World Sportscar Championship titles in 1987, 1988 and 1991 – making this one of the most successful periods in its motorsport history.

