Dubai, UAE – The Sustainova Startup Challenge, a prestigious platform dedicated to catalyzing innovation for sustainable development, is excited to announce that applications are now open for its Dubai edition. The application window is open until August 20, 2024, offering entrepreneurs and innovators a unique opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking solutions to a global audience. The challenge event will take place on September 19, 2024, at the DIFC Innovation Hub (http://difc.ae/), Dubai.

This Sustainova Startup Challenge, UAE Edition builds on the success of its previous edition, which was held on April 29, 2024, at CODE (MCIT - KSA) and Sedrah (MEWA - KSA). The Saudi edition was a remarkable event that brought together some of the most promising startups and innovators in the field of sustainability. It showcased a diverse range of solutions aimed at addressing critical environmental and social challenges, setting a high benchmark for innovation and impact.

Event Details:

- Application Deadline: August 20, 2024.

- Challenge Date: September 19, 2024.

- Location: DIFC Innovation Hub, Dubai.

- Application Form: Apply Here .

Why Participate?

The Sustainova Startup Challenge offers startups visibility, networking with key stakeholders from investors (BECO Capital, Golden Gate Ventures, Rasmal Ventures, MSA NOVO, Oraseya Capital, HALA Ventures, Roots Ventures studio, SANDBOX, Nexus Impact Ventures, Nama Ventures, SAI, etc… ), industry partners ( Wipro Middle East, The Carbon Collective, Icon Training Co., Sedra, Roland Berger, Goumbook, Emirates Nature–WWF, ABCURR Entrepreneurial Institute, etc… ), recognition, expert feedback, and an opportunity to showcase impactful sustainability solutions, enhancing their chances of securing funding, forming partnerships, and contributing to global sustainable development goals. We are also expecting accelerators from GCC in the climate space to participate in our UAE edition and pick top startups to their accelerators which off course comes with numerous benefits (stay tuned to know the accelerators)

What’s Next

The winners from each country will get a chance to participate in COP16, KSA Riyadh happening in the end of the year and compete with other country winners

The Dubai edition of the Sustainova Startup Challenge promises to be an exciting and impactful event. Following this edition, we are poised to launch Qatar, Oman and Eastern province (Kuwait, Bahrain, Damam) editions. Startups from across the GCC will have the opportunity to engage with a dynamic audience and gain insights from leading experts in the field of sustainability.

About Sustainova Startup Challenge:

The Sustainova Startup Challenge is an initiative dedicated to fostering innovation in sustainable development. Sustainova provides a platform for startups to showcase their solutions, the challenge will be held in 6 GCC countries to identify top 3 startups from each. The initiative brings together startups, investors, and industry leaders to create a collaborative environment for advancing impactful solutions.