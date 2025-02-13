Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: ABB is proud to announce its partnership with Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Under this partnership, ABB will deliver over 1,200 electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) solutions, marking the largest E-mobility initiative in the Kingdom and one of the most significant in the Middle East.

This transformative partnership will see ABB providing a comprehensive mix of AC (Alternating Current) and DC (Direct Current) chargers, to empower the EV infrastructure at 13 locations at The Red Sea and AMAALA destinations. This infra will provide the required charging capacity for The Red Sea and AMAALA fleets as well as visitors’ electrical vehicles.

Along with the chargers, ABB will locally manufacture EV charging pedestal as part of its local content initiative, which is equipped with RCBs (Residual Current Breakers) and MCBs (Miniature Circuit Breakers). This will ensure optimal safety, reliability, and efficiency, meeting the highest industry standards for electric vehicle infrastructure offering a turnkey solution for sustainable transportation within The Red Sea destination.

The Red Sea is a pioneering, luxury tourism destination situated on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. Its first five world-class resorts – Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, The St Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Shebara and Desert Rock – are already welcoming guests. A further 11 resorts are set to open at The Red Sea throughout 2025, while AMAALA will welcome its first guests as eight resorts open this year.

The destinations are at the forefront of the global transition towards regenerative tourism – going beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the environment, society, and the economy.

‘’This significant achievement for ABB is a testament to our dedication to driving sustainable innovation and supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Red Sea Global’s mission is to act as agents of change by partnering with the world's greatest minds to spearhead new innovations that re-imagine the boundaries of hospitality and create a better world. This intersects very well with ABB, where our main mission is to help customers with engineered solutions to outrun leaner and cleaner ‘’ Ahmad Alhussein, Electrification Regional Director of Sales and Marketing at ABB.

Saudi Arabia has made remarkable strides in embracing electric mobility, with numerous initiatives aimed at reducing the nation’s carbon footprint and promoting sustainable development. The Red Sea is a shining example of these efforts, showcasing the country’s dedication to creating a greener future. With ABB as a trusted partner, this initiative sets a new benchmark for sustainable tourism and reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s position and Vision 2030 goals.

“In 2023, we completed the installation of Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network and guests at our first five resorts are today enjoying seamless, eco-friendly travel across our destination,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

“By the end of this year, we will open an additional 19 resorts across The Red Sea and AMAALA. To continue offering visitors an exceptional, sustainable travel experience, we are taking another leap forward by expanding our charging network tenfold. With the support of our partner ABB, we are proud to lead the Kingdom’s most ambitious E-mobility initiative to date.”