Dubai, UAE – Sustainable Square, a leading ESG and sustainability consultancy in the Middle East, has released its sixth consecutive Sustainability Report, highlighting a year of robust financial growth, enhanced ESG leadership and climate action. The 2024 report underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating sustainability transformation across industries and advancing its Net Zero 2030 strategy.

In 2024, Sustainable Square recorded 67 percent revenue growth, with a 92.9 percent customer satisfaction rating and a strong Net Promoter Score (NPS). The company advanced its net zero roadmap, targeting a 60 percent emissions reduction by 2026, integrating science-based climate targets, energy efficiency measures, and low-carbon transition strategies. Progress in emissions transparency included a 144 percent increase in Scope 3 emissions tracking, alongside operational sustainability milestones such as 50,279 litres of water savings, a 17.5 percent digital emissions reduction, and a circular economy initiative through a recycling partnership with Kiswa.

Beyond environmental impact, governance and ESG advisory remained central to the company’s strategy, strengthening corporate accountability, risk management, and ESG disclosure. Expanding partnerships with Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), The Climate Pledge, and IFRS reinforced Sustainable Square’s role in regional ESG leadership.

Another key milestone was the growth of SQUARELY, the company’s AI-powered ESG reporting tool, bringing a breakthrough approach to ESG compliance by streamlining corporate disclosures and regulatory adherence, using cutting edge technologies.

Sustainable Square remains committed to its people-first approach, with 60 percent of its workforce being women and 90 percent of employees engaging in leadership development programs.

Reflecting on the company’s achievements, Monaem Ben Lellahom, Founding Partner & Group CEO of Sustainable Square, mentioned: "2024 was a turning point for ESG in the Middle East. The demand for robust sustainability strategies has never been higher, and businesses are stepping up to drive real impact. Our role has been to guide this transformation—helping organizations transition from compliance-driven ESG to value-driven sustainability. This report captures our collective progress: a surge in market demand, stronger climate commitments, and an expanding regional presence. Looking ahead, we will continue pushing the boundaries of ESG innovation, ensuring businesses are not just prepared for the future—but actively shaping it."

The 2024 Sustainability Report serves as a strategic roadmap for businesses, investors, and policymakers looking to enhance climate resilience, responsible investment, and sustainability governance in the region.

View the full report here: https://sustainablesquare.com/sustainable-square-releases-2024-sustainability-report/

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Noon Yousef

Marketing & Communication Manager

nyousef@sustainablesquare.com

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE SQUARE

Based in the UAE, Sustainable Square stands at the forefront of global advisory firms, specialising in the strategic elevation of sustainability narratives. Through our result-driven consultancy, we provide a suite of services designed to streamline organisational sustainability, robust ESG disclosure, climate change mitigation strategies, responsible investment, and social impact.

We amplify the performance of businesses by leveraging our expertise and technology to support companies in becoming more transparent, responsible, and inclusive.

Our presence spans across 15 markets and three regions, wherein we partner with a diverse range of businesses, helping them navigate the complex world of ESG performance. We have conducted over 2,000 board capacity building sessions and work with managers and C-suite executives to craft sustainability roadmaps that help organisations thrive by creating value for all stakeholders.

A sustainability tech, climate tech pioneer, Sustainable Square offers Squarely, an innovative ESG reporting tool that automates complex processes and tasks, using technology to save time, reduce cost and enhance collaboration in meeting sustainability targets.

Visit us at: https://sustainablesquare.com/