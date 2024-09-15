Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) as a Strategic Partner for its upcoming third edition focused on "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience," which is set to take place on January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Forum is being held in the presence of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

NBB employs a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework aligning its initiatives with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and its sustainability and climate commitments. The Bank works to promote sustainable practices among its customers and is innovating financial products and services to facilitate the transition to a sustainable energy future.

Commenting on the partnership, Zaina Al Zayani, Group Head of Strategy & Sustainability of NBB, said, "At NBB, we recognize that the transition to a net-zero economy is not just an environmental imperative but a financial one as well. As a leading financial institution in the Kingdom, we are committed to mobilizing the necessary capital to support sustainable growth and climate resilience. Our partnership with the Sustainability Forum Middle East underscores our dedication to fostering innovative financial solutions that drive meaningful change. Banks play a crucial role in bridging the gap between ambition and action, and at NBB, we are focused on scaling up the financing required to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future."

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re delighted to announce NBB as a Strategic Partner of the Forum. NBB plays an integral role in the Bahrain economy and the transition that lies ahead. This partnership underscores the commitment of the Bank, its management, and Board to initiatives that aim to support the achievement of the Kingdom’s net-zero targets. The banking and finance sector, with NBB at its heart, plays a critical role both in the Kingdom’s growth and its decarbonisation, and we are excited to highlight NBB’s contributions and its strategy for the provision of transition finance at our third edition in January 2025.”

The two-day event will once again feature over 50 high-level speakers and changemakers from the MENA region, Europe, the UK and US, India, and beyond, who will discuss actions, collaborations, investments, and regulatory changes needed to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future.

The Forum also includes a day of practical learning workshops aimed at advancing understanding and building the capacity required to prioritize sustainability and climate action within organizations. These workshops will be conducted by leading global and regional consulting and advisory firms with strong ESG and climate practices.

To find out more about the Forum and how to partner, please contact info@sustainmideast.com

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2025) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

