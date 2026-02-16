Expansion from Dubai HQ into 42 countries & 6 continents - working with major hospitality brands

Supy and its AI deliver ‘back of house’ excellence, as restaurants manage 2026 headwinds - such as rising costs & taxes and poor real-time data visibility

Dubai, U.A.E. Supy, the leading AI powered inventory management, procurement, and business intelligence software for multi-branch restaurants, announces outstanding revenue growth and reveals its global footprint.

During 2025, the UAE-based company tripled revenues amid a major operational expansion. Supy now operates in 42 countries (up from 25 in 2024) in six continents - with offices in Dubai, Riyadh, London, Melbourne and Hong Kong. Supy is built for complex, multi-branch restaurant groups - who run restaurants at scale – and works with varied, high-profile hospitality brands (see www.supy.io).

Supy’s core mission is key to its success: reducing a restaurant’s costs and increasing its gross profit margins. Food is one of the industry’s largest cost lines and under-optimized by operators – who often only discover where money went, after it has gone.

Supy cuts food costs by an average of 20%, eliminating hours of manual work - from supplier invoice processing with AI-powered invoice receiving; to stock counting with smart templates and mobile scan-to-count. Restaurants save thousands of annual hours on inventory tasks, materially reducing labour costs. For multi-branch operators this delivers a step change in profitability.

For years, hospitality tech was ‘front of house’: reservations, delivery, guest experience. Supy focuses on the ‘back of house’ – the ‘brain’ of the restaurant. This has the most impact on profit – but had been forgotten by technology. It is where recipes set the margins; where food cost decisions happen daily; where thousands of supplier invoices flow in; and stock becomes either revenue or waste. Restaurants generate huge data volumes here, but most operators can’t identify where issues are until it is too late.

Supy’s software addresses inventory management; procurement and purchasing; recipe costing; reporting; and business intelligence and insights - delivering superior real-time data and enabling great decision making.

Dani El Zein, Co-Founder & CEO of Supy, said:

“We have been so focused on product building, laying foundations, and putting the right growth levers in place, we haven’t paused to publicly share our progress. Our achievements: global expansion, revenue growth, partnerships, is just the foundation. The pillars are now in place, and we’re just getting started!

“Restaurants generate huge data every day, but nobody connected it all to give operators the insight they actually needed. That is about to change. We will be launching a powerful intelligence layer giving restaurant groups real-time visibility, predictive insights, and clear direction on where to act. The 2026 environment is one of rising costs and tightening margins. Supy is not a nice-to-have, but a must have! It is the difference between protecting your margins and finding out too late.”

Supy’s UAE heritage and headquarters are also strategic advantages. Dubai’s growth is setting records: a dining scene with 119 MICHELIN Guide restaurants across 35 cuisines, including the world’s first three-MICHELIN-starred Indian restaurant. It is the world’s most demanding hospitality market. Operators expect speed, accuracy, and real-time reliability. Building Supy in Dubai was not a choice, but a proving ground. If your product works for Dubai’s restaurant operators, it works anywhere.

AI is core to Supy’s growth strategy: AI Sales Forecasting and Predictive Ordering are currently in beta, and the imminent launch of an AI Insights Hub will provide predictive decision support across every layer of a restaurant group. Supy has also invested heavily in its own AI infrastructure, transforming everything it does internally across all teams into a unified intelligence layer, creating a compounding operational advantage that will allow them to ship product and scale faster.

Ibrahim Bou Ncoulas, Co-Founder & CTO of Supy, said:

“We have built a living source of data intelligence that powers every team at Supy, from engineering to sales. It is what allows us to move at the speed we do and compound our advantage every day. On the product side, we’re now taking this further with anomaly detection and predictive insights, so restaurant operators don’t just see what happened, they see what’s about to happen. The direction is clear: we’re building your restaurant’s co-pilot.”

AI changes the game. Supy exists because the future of hospitality software is not at the table, but behind the kitchen door. The 2026 environment is one of rising costs; rising taxes; and shrinking margins. Operators controlling their back-of-house in real time are the ones who will survive and scale.

Supy also integrates with over 100 POS systems, ERP software, and accounting platforms, making it one of the most connected back-of-house solutions in the market.