Overwhelming demand for first-of-its-kind platform in MENA – with renowned restaurants signed up - and waiting list already in place

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- Supy - founded in 2021 with an initial focus on streamlining the procurement experience of restaurants, announces the launch of its state-of-the-art, ‘back-of-house’ platform - set to revolutionize inventory management for MENA’s $300 billion hospitality industry.

The Food & Beverage sector offers various technology solutions to either (i) digitize delivery or (ii) enhance front of house operations (POS and payment systems). Supy leads the way in producing an innovative system focused on the ‘back-of-house,’ eliminating expensive, complex and time-consuming characteristics of traditional ERP systems.

With a product focused on accuracy, modularity, and clarity, Supy answers some of the F&B industry’s biggest challenges: reducing costs, eliminating wastage, and offering real time, data-driven actionable insights. This natural evolution empowers F&B groups to manage operations more efficiently and accurately - directly and positively impacting their bottom lines, while prioritizing ESG initiatives via food waste reduction.

Dani El-Zein, CEO and co-founder of Supy, commented:

“We are delighted to launch our data-driven, back of house platform for hospitality businesses. In a post-COVID world, restaurants face significant challenges negatively impacting their profit margins and operations. We are dedicated to creating solutions for hospitality businesses – empowering them to streamline operations, optimize resources, and maximize profitability.”

Supy's mission has always been to empower restaurants and help them maximize profit. The transformation into a comprehensive platform marks a significant milestone in achieving this goal, reinforcing the commitment to support the success and sustainability of the Hospitality industry.

Since launching the platform earlier this year, there has been overwhelming demand for the system, and subscribed restaurants include Akibadori, Sucre, Clap, B018, Tashas Cafe, Pinza, Coya, and world renowned burger joint, Eleven Green. The inherent sustainability in Supy’s platform has also attracted subscribers - for whom ESG performance is increasingly important.

Tamer El Khayat, CEO at KCG, and Managing Partner at Pinza! and FIYA commented:

"Since implementing Supy's inventory management system, we significantly reduced costs, specifically around wastage and variance, but also around our menu’s profitability. The platform's intuitive features and real-time analytics have empowered us to make informed decisions that maximised profitability."

In a Post-COVID world, restaurants have faced significant challenges – negatively impacting profit margins. Increased competition, reliance on delivery aggregators, and escalating supplier costs (given macroeconomic volatility and key ingredient shortages) increases the need for firm cost controls.

The industry has sought innovative solutions to regain control and enhance operational efficiency. With Supy's intelligent inventory management platform, restaurateurs have all the tools required to streamline operations, optimize resources, and maximize profitability. An inventory management system for restaurants enables a Hospitality business to optimize their operation, track all stock movements, set limits and controls, eliminate theft, and most importantly understand their Menu’s Profitability in real time , in turn, leading to large cost savings and increase profits

As MENA’s first and leading inventory management platform, Supy’s competitive differentiators have diverse appeal. For restaurants, having real-time visibility in their operations is particularly attractive, especially as Supy is designed for both small operators all the way up to large groups owning and operating dozens of branches. Supy’s flexibility allows full customization to align with operational requirements and procedures.

Supy seamlessly caters to the needs of larger hospitality businesses, chains, and fine dining restaurants via a centralized repository consolidating all essential elements, including items, vendors, recipes, and semi-finished recipes. Supy's system allows for the utilization of multiple inventories within a single location, ensuring meticulous tracking of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) across various accounting categories.

Standalones, casual dining, and cafes have also experienced benefits from Supy's professional services including data entry, recipe building, and a suite of cost control services, resulting in an immediate impact on costs and profitability. In some cases, these services have led to significant cost reductions, with restaurant expenses being cut in half.

About Supy

Founded in 2021 by Yazeed Bin Busayis, Ibrahim Bou Ncoula, and Dani El Zein, Supy is a leader in Hospitality Software, dedicated to empowering restaurateurs with advanced technology. Supy’s shareholders include the region's most successful VC’s such as BECO Capital, COTU Ventures, Valia Ventures, and Global Ventures.

To learn more about Supy and explore how the advanced inventory management platform can benefit your restaurant, visit supy.io