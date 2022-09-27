Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SupplyVan, the first and largest dedicated MRO E-Commerce store, launches the first its kind, Mobile Hardware Store in the UAE for MRO (Manufacturing, Repair, and Operation). Initially being launched in the areas of Jebel Ali and Dubai Investment Park, the Mobile Hardware Store will consist of vans delivering orders for commonplace MRO tools like Electrical wiring and Accessories, WD-40 and other sealants, Lighting Spares, etc.

Using data analytics and customer purchase trends of its B2C and B2B customers, SupplyVan vehicles will carry fast-moving branded products that are required for urgent repair and maintenance. Providing one-day deliveries for orders placed online or paid with Cash on Delivery or Credit Card, Supply Van’s Mobile Hardware Store is a game changer in the MRO Industry. The SupplyVan vehicles will be stationed in different parts of the city and any customer can contact the team on its Toll-Free number 800-SUPPLY OR arrive at the dedicated sections on the SupplyVan website that will indicate the items and real-time stock quantities available for immediate delivery within 15-30 minutes.

"We are elated to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind Mobile Hardware Stores starting with Jebel Ali and Dubai Investment Park and soon covering other areas. Instead of going to the hardware store for emergency supplies, our vehicles will come to you for commonplace maintenance items within 15-20 min. Our regular orders on our website are delivered within 1-2 working days. Our team at SupplyVan is dedicated to ensuring that our Mobile Hardware Store will offer additional support and quick service to its customers with their time-critical operations”, said Ali Asgar Raja, CEO, and Founder of SupplyVan.

SupplyVan aims to launch a mobile application soon that will provide geolocation of all the vans and the inventory carried for immediate purchase with location tracking. Walking into its fifth year of success, SupplyVan.com is dedicated maintenance, repair, and overhaul e-store that sells more than 150,000 in 34 product categories from over 2000 International brands.

About SupplyVan.com:

SupplyVan aims to become a Single Aisle One-Stop-Shop for industries to meet their MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) products' sourcing and supply. Being cognizant of the problems with the traditional MRO products chain, SupplyVan aims to consolidate and introduce tech-enabled procurement, hence simplifying the MRO products procurement for businesses. Pioneer in introducing an e-store for MRO products in the Middle East, caters to all types of industries, factories, workshops, offices, contractors, and businesses in MENA with over 2000 categories of original products from 1700+ International and Local brands. Moving forward, the company also aspires to become the largest B2B and B2C supply chain solutions company globally.

