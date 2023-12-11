Dubai, UAE: The Dubai-born premium membership platform, SupperClub, is expanding its operations across the GCC, to deliver discounted luxury experiences to clientele in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The new territories will operate on the same model as the UAE platform, which allows members to make limitless reservations and use unlimited offers at five star dining and leisure venues for a single subscription fee.

Launched in November 2020 by Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa, SupperClub set out to fill a gap in the market for luxury experiences delivered with effortless elegance, at a lower than usual price. As former head of sales for a renowned experience-based online marketplace, Omar saw a demand for the five-star lifestyle and set out to build a platform that would make it more accessible. A self-funded venture by the pair of female entrepreneurs, SupperClub unites two renowned hallmarks of Dubai life – indulging in luxury experiences and receiving exceptional value for money.

Explaining the inspiration and concept of the business, Omar said, “We wanted to bring a new dimension to the market and create a solution that could provide members with unlimited access to high-end venues at a reasonable cost and in a seamless way. The platform is unique in that reservations are made through the SupperClub website and members can take as many guests as they like to their chosen venues as often as they wish. With no vouchers or codes, members can settle the bill discreetly while still benefiting from discounts of up to 60%.”



Since establishing in 2020, SupperClub has carefully curated an extensive portfolio of affiliations with luxurious eateries, hotels and resorts, spas, beach clubs and more, across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In 2022 the enterprise secured a partnership with Mastercard to serve its Mastercard World Elite clients. The platform offers three tiers of membership: Gold, Diamond, and Platinum, and provides access to more than 300 offers from over 50 five-star hotels in the UAE.



Starting out with 1,000 members, SupperClub has experienced fast exponential growth, with 16,000 members signed up and over 40,000 bookings made. Building on its stature in the UAE, SupperClub is entering its fourth year with a move into new markets around the region. Explaining the move, Mustafa said, “We recognize that with the rising cost of living, people are searching for ways they can still enjoy the good life without feeling a heavy financial burden. The flexibility that the SupperClub membership brings provides a solution to this demand and we are excited to extend the model across the region, marking the next chapter in our growth.”



