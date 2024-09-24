Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, successfully hosted its 20th Annual Superbrands Tribute Event, honouring 34 of the UAE's most distinguished brands. The prestigious event took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, and celebrated the remarkable achievements of these influential brands, recognizing their significant contributions to the market and their continued commitment to excellence in branding.

The 2024 Superbrands awards testify to each brand's remarkable quality, innovation, and credibility. Being awarded the Superbrands status is a prestigious recognition, symbolizing a brand's leadership and reputation across industries. This year, a select group of brands joined the exclusive Superbrands club, further establishing their dominance in the UAE’s competitive landscape.

"This event is not just to celebrate the brands themselves but also to celebrate the people - the leaders, the teams and the communities who are the heart and soul of every brand." said Mike English, Director of Superbrands Middle East.

The tribute event was attended by industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries, offering a unique platform for networking and knowledge sharing while applauding the outstanding achievements of the honoured brands.

The rigorous selection process involved an evaluation by the UAE Brand Council and online voting by over 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals. Brands were assessed on criteria such as market presence, customer perception, innovation, and overall impact in their respective sectors.

The 34 brands honoured with Superbrands status for 2024 include:

A & A ASSOCIATE LLC

AJMS GLOBAL

ALDO

AL ROSTAMANI GROUP

ALPEN CAPITAL

APPAREL GROUP

ASTER DM HEALTHCARE

AXIOM GLOBAL

BENZOL LUBRICANTS

BINSINA PHARMACY

CALVIN KLEIN

DR JOY

DUBAI DUTY FREE

DUNE

GENERAL/TAQEEF

HAYATNA FRESH

JAWHARA JEWELLERY

KRESTON MENON

LA MARQUISE FINE JEWELLERY

LEVIS

MCI

Nando's

NIKAI

NMC HEALTHCARE

NUTRIDOR

Rafmoh Group

R&B

REEM HOSPITAL

SACOOR BROTHERS

SAUDI GERMAN HEALTHCARE

SKECHERS

STEVE MADDEN

TIM HORTONS

TOMMY HILFIGER

The UAE Superbrands Council, responsible for the rigorous evaluation process, consists of prominent figures including:

Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East & North Africa

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free (retired)

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority

John Brash, Founder & CEO, Brash Brands

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies

Raju Menon, Chairman & Managing Partner, Kreston Menon

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO & Director, Apparel Group

John Deykin, Branding Expert

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director, TIE Dubai

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital

Waseem Al Halabi, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman & CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited

George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando’s

About Superbrands UAE:

The Superbrands organisation is acclaimed worldwide as being the independent authority and arbiter of branding excellence and is committed to paying tribute to exceptional brands and promoting the discipline of branding. The work Superbrands does is recognised through their books, Events and Awards programmes, internet sites, research and thr ough significant international media and PR coverage in newspapers, magazines and on television and radio.

The Superbrands organisation was originally set up in London in 1994 where it published the first Superbrands book. Since then, it has expanded its operations to 93 countries worldwide including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, and Kuwait. Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

Superbrands publishes a series of books including Superbrands, Business Superbrands (on B2B brands), Cool Brands and eBrands - making the series of books the largest collection of insights into some of the greatest brands in the world. To date over 43,000 individual brands have been featured worldwide. For further information on Superbrands, please visit www.superbrands.com.