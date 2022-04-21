Dubai, UAE – Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), renowned for creating exceptional hospitality and lifestyle experiences, has joined forces with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support 100 refugees and displaced families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

As part of UNHCR’s annual Global Ramadan and Zakat fundraising campaigns, the donation for #EveryGiftCounts will cover the essential needs of displaced families, including food, clean water, shelter, and medicine for children.

The campaign urges the public to show generosity to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDP) observing Ramadan while facing increased poverty, hardships, and food insecurity

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, said: “We hope that our partnership with UNHCR will impact the lives of refugees and displaced persons in the region and around the world. Through UNHCR, we are giving lifesaving assistance to those with the greatest needs. We hope our donation can be a lifeline for those in dire need of this assistance.”

There are over 84 million displaced people worldwide who are forced to flee or leave their country because of persecution, war, violence, natural disasters, or climate change. The donation would mean medicine for an elderly in need of urgent medical care, a safe roof over the head of a widowed mother and her children, a warm meal on an iftar table, or clean drinking water.

“Our participation in the #EveryGiftCounts campaign aims to help refugees and internally displaced families observe the Holy Month with peace of mind and dignity. Furthermore, we hope to bring warmth to the hearts of those observing this Ramadan amidst increased hardship,” added Rania Roufael, Group HR Director.

The partnership is part of SHG’s Environmental, Social, and Governance activities to make the world better.

About Sunset Hospitality Group:

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands.

SHG has a presence in 9 countries across 26 brands with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Luigia, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more.

Celebrating its first 10 years, SHG continues its impressive growth and plans to increase its portfolio to over 50 operating venues and extend footprints to 14 countries by the end of the year. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com

