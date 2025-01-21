Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) expands its Nightlife division with the introduction of two new MOOD venues: MOOD Bahrain and MOOD Cairo. This represents a major evolution in SHG’s mission to revolutionize nightlife experiences across the region.

MOOD Bahrain, set to open in Q2 this year, will be located at the Royal Saray Resort in the Seef District. Meanwhile, MOOD Cairo, also opening in Q2, will grace the rooftop of the iconic Omar Elkhayam Boat in Zamalek. Both venues are set to redefine nightlife with their unique vibe, top-tier service, and stunning views.

MOOD Rooftop Lounge has been a standout in Dubai's nightlife scene since 2019. The lavish rooftop of 180 degrees views of the city views of Dubai’s downtown skyline -- atop The Meydan Hotel -- is recognized for its creativity and changing the spectrum of hotspots in the area.

Stylish and vibrant, MOOD Rooftop Lounge is the ultimate destination for craft drinks and gourmet bites in a chic yet relaxed setting. Featuring a sleek garden-inspired design infused with natural elements, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and elevate your night out. Each venue is strategically positioned to offer the best city or sea views, catering to guests who seek exceptional dining and nightlife experiences.

Marc Maroun, Managing Director of Nightlife, SHG, expressed his excitement about bringing the MOOD brand to Bahrain and Cairo, “Expanding the Mood brand demonstrates SHG’s dedication to global expansion. As we plan to open more venues worldwide, we continue to set new benchmarks in nightlife.”

The launch of MOOD Bahrain and MOOD Cairo follows a series of successful milestones for SHG’s Nightlife division, including the openings of Epik and D’Lirio in Dubai in 2024. These developments align with SHG’s strategic vision to create memorable experiences for guests worldwide

MOOD Rooftop Lounge Bahrain

Royal Saray Resort, building number 56 avenue 428 , Seef District, Bahrain

MOOD Rooftop Lounge Cairo

Rooftop, Omar Elkhayam Boat, Zamalek, Cairo, Egypt

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centres, and other lifestyle hospitality offerings. SHG operates in 86 venues in 26 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.