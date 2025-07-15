Summit Group, a provider of fiduciary, administrative and advisory services, has announced the acquisition of R&H Jersey, a well-established Jersey-based provider of trust, corporate and fund administration services.

The acquisition marks a key step in Summit Group’s growth strategy, reinforcing its presence in the Channel Islands and broadening its international service capabilities.

Established in 1972, R&H Jersey is widely recognised as a highly reputable financial services firm with a strong track record in client service. Both businesses will benefit from increased scale and the complementary strengths created through this acquisition. Summit’s recent growth is underpinned by a commitment to excellence, integrity, and long-term relationships.

The acquisition also expands Summit Group’s service offering to include R&H Jersey’s expertise in fund administration and Jersey tax services, complementing its existing fiduciary and advisory solutions. With the addition of R&H Jersey, the Group will comprise a global team of over 370 professionals, with offices in Jersey, Guernsey, Switzerland, the UAE, the Cayman Islands, and the UK. The combined portfolio will encompass private wealth services, corporate services, fund administration, and support for Jersey and UK tax matters.

Matt Claxton, CEO of Summit Group, said:

‘I’m thrilled to welcome R&H Jersey into the Summit Group. The Channel Islands are a key pillar of our international strategy, and this acquisition reinforces our commitment to growth both regionally and globally. R&H Jersey shares our client-first ethos, strong cultural values and reputation for service excellence. Together, we will create a platform that supports our clients’ evolving needs and unlocks exciting growth opportunities for our people.’

Zaid Al Rawi, Chief Executive Officer at Sanctuary, said:

‘This acquisition reflects Summit Group’s continued investment in building a truly international platform that connects key financial centres, including the Middle East. The UAE is a rapidly growing hub for private wealth and corporate services, and the addition of R&H Jersey enhances our ability to support clients with multi-jurisdictional needs. We’re proud to be expanding our capabilities in a way that directly benefits our clients in the region and beyond.’

Jen Geddes, Managing Partner at R&H Jersey, added:

‘Joining Summit Group allows us to combine our local expertise with Summit’s international scale and resources. Importantly, our clients will continue to work with the same trusted team whilst benefiting from the broad suite of services and jurisdictional access that Summit has to offer. We are looking forward to working with the Summit team and excited for the future’

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

For media inquiries, please contact katy@black-vanilla.co.uk

About Summit Group

Summit Group is a leading provider of high-quality trust and family office services, as well as bespoke fiduciary, administration and advisory services.

The Group was formed in 2021 following the merger of Aquitaine in Guernsey and Summit Trust in Switzerland and Cayman. Since then, Summit has acquired Garfield Bennett Trust in Jersey and Sanctuary in the UAE, growing its international presence and capabilities.

Summit Group is backed by Sovereign Capital Partners, which has supported the Group since 2020.

About R&H Jersey

R&H Jersey provides trust, corporate, fund and tax services to a diverse client base including corporates, high-net-worth individuals, families and asset managers. Established in 1972, the firm is widely recognised for its high standards and trusted client relationships.

About Sovereign Capital Partners

Sovereign is a specialist investor focused on partnering with talented management teams and high-quality businesses, in specific service-based sectors, to deliver accelerated growth both in the UK and internationally. We do this through our proven strategy of Buy & Build. Whether through organic growth, acquisition or a combination of both, we provide strategic investment and look for innovative ways to create not just value, but businesses we are truly proud of. Sovereign Capital Partners LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.