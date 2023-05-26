Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 11.1 billion in total during the week ending 26 May 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,321.
220 plots were sold for AED 2.54 billion, 2,398 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.85 billion.
The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Al Mataar sold for AED 659.54 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 169.39 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and a land sold for AED 83 million in Al Barsha South Fourth in third place.
Wadi Al Safa 3 recorded the most transactions for this week by 61 sales transactions worth AED 728.44 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 41 sales transactions worth AED 106.84 million, and Jabal Ali First with 18 sales transactions worth AED 70 million in third place.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 75 million in Al Safouh First, a villa was second in the list sold for AED 69 million in World Islands, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 61 million in World Islands.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.8 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Thanayah Fourth, mortgaged for AED 143 million.
154 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 933 million.
*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.
Summary of weekly real estate transactions for the week ending 26 May 2023
The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Al Mataar sold for AED 659.54 million
Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 11.1 billion in total during the week ending 26 May 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,321.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.