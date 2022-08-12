Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.7 billion in total during the week ending 12 August 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,433.



326 plots were sold for AED 1.64 billion, 1,567 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.12 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Nadd Hessa sold for AED 352.41 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 90 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED 352.41 million in Nadd Hessa in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 214 sales transactions worth AED 595.16 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 39 sales transactions worth AED 164.29 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 26 sales transactions worth AED 33 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 565 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 245 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 224 million in Marsa Dubai.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4.65 billion, with the highest being a land in Bukadra, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

66 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 327 million.



*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.