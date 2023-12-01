Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 8.3 billion in total during the week ending 01 December 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,802.

422 plots were sold for AED 2.94 billion, 1,380 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.23 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 125 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 73.5 million in Al Barsha South Fourth, and a land sold for AED 70 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Wadi Al Safa 2 recorded the most transactions for this week by 126 sales transactions worth AED 124.44 million, followed by Madinat Al Mataar with 96 sales transactions worth AED 185.01 million, and Palm Jabal Ali with 48 sales transactions worth AED 1.31 billion in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 275 million in Al Qusais Industrial Second, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 60 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 59 million in Um Suqaim First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.39 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 149.75 million.

156 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 738 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.