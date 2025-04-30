Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, affirmed that Sharjah takes greatest pride in its unwavering commitment to placing people at the heart of its priorities, upholding human dignity, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring a decent standard of living, particularly for children and adolescents who form the foundation of society’s future.

This came during a visit to Kanaf on Wednesday, the first-of-its-kind child protection centre in the UAE, which provides legal, psychological, and social support to children who have experienced physical abuse. The centre brings all relevant child protection entities together under one roof, adopting a unified model that streamlines procedures and enhances the sense of safety and trust for children and their families.

During a meeting with members of the Higher Committee overseeing the centre, His Highness said: “A child is a profound human responsibility that requires care and the collective efforts of all institutions to create a social environment that respects childhood and nurtures a sense of belonging and security. In Sharjah, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, we view child protection not as a routine administrative task, but as a humanitarian responsibility.”

His Highness added: “We regard Kanaf as an integrated social and developmental model that embodies Sharjah’s vision of creating an environment that addresses the psychological and social needs of children, while offering a comprehensive support system. We remain committed to ensuring its sustainability and the ongoing enhancement of its services in line with the highest international standards.”

Following the meeting, His Highness toured the centre and was introduced to the “Child Journey,” a series of steps each child undergoes upon arrival, including assessment, specialised forensic interviews, psychological support, and treatment. These stages are carried out within a setting that prioritises the child’s privacy, comfort, and safety.

His Highness reviewed a presentation highlighting key figures and statistics from Kanaf’s establishment in 2019 to the present. The centre has provided support to 20,583 parents and 35,317 children, with the involvement of 6,639 specialists across 532 initiatives and workshops.

The briefing also covered the centre’s survey efforts, which saw the participation of 98% of children enrolled in Sharjah’s 22 public nurseries, 714 parents and 856 children across the emirate’s cities. In addition, the centre conducts a range of studies and awareness campaigns aimed at advancing its objectives and strengthening child safety.

Kanaf, overseen by the Child Safety Department, was established under the guidance and support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, with its headquarters officially inaugurated in 2024.

The centre adopts a holistic and collaborative approach between all relevant entities to provide children with the support they need in one place. It also benefits from international best practices in child protection, adapting them to Sharjah’s cultural and social context.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mail, Head of the Social Services Department; Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Judicial Department; Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General and Head of the Public Prosecution Authority; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council; and Hanadi Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Department, and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Kanaf.

