Sukoon Insurance has signed a strategic partnership with AG Cars, the largest premium multi-brand car service center network in the UAE, to reinforce its position as the most trusted, convenient, and quality focused car insurer in the country.

With 40 years’ experience in the automotive business, eight locations across the UAE, and a 5 Star rating from the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) reflecting its high-quality standard of repairs, AG Cars will offer Sukoon’s clients access to a dedicated service advisor, free pick-up and drop-off for HNW clients and most importantly, a 12-month repair guarantee.

Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of Sukoon said, “In 2020, Sukoon was the first company to introduce a fully digitalized motor claims process. Today, at a time when many insurers sell cheap insurance and cut repair cost by sending accidented cars to lower quality garages, Sukoon is doing exactly the opposite by partnering with a first-class garage network like AG Cars. This will allow Sukoon to offer unparalleled quality of repairs and peace of mind to its clients.” He added “We are delighted to partner with a trusted brand like AG Cars to get our customers’ vehicle back on the road in the best condition on top of several exclusive advantages by using AG Cars.”

To provide greater value to all Sukoon customers, AG Cars will exclusively offer 12 free carwashes per year and up to 50 percent discount on a wide range of automotive services from window tinting and oil change to vehicle maintenance. Moreover, Sukoon clients will have free access to the VIP lane while testing their cars during vehicle registration at RTA-approved Vehicle Testing Centers in Deira and Al Mamzar.

Dr. Arturo Lujan, CEO of Al Ghurair Ventures said, “We are proud to partner with Sukoon, a leading provider of car insurance in the UAE, offering their customers a wide range of car repair and top-quality maintenance services. Proud to be trusted by generations across the UAE, our core focus at AG Cars has always centered around trust, quality, convenience and transparency for our customers. We are confident of our commitment to enhance the service experience of Sukoon’s valued customers, through our highly trained mechanics, national network and value-added services such as 12-month stress-free repair warranty, pick-n-drop, and VIP services, amongst others.” He added, “Sukoon’s selection of AG Cars as their trusted partner is testament to our continued pursuit of better, in all we do, to enhance customer experience.”

Sukoon already provides a fully digitalized motor claims system allowing First Notification of Loss directly at the garage, quick approval time for repairs and SMS notifications at every stage of the process. This partnership with the leading garage network will reinforce Sukoon’s quest to offer exceptional protection to its car insurance customers.

About Sukoon Insurance

Established in 1975, Oman Insurance Company P.S.C. ("Sukoon”) is one of the leading insurance providers in the UAE. They provide a wide range of comprehensive insurance solutions to more than 830,000 individuals and commercial clients in motor, life, healthcare and general (property, energy, engineering, aviation, marine and liability) insurance. The company has operations across all Emirates in the UAE as well as in Oman.

The company is committed to providing outstanding insurance solutions that help create and protect wealth and well-being. The Dubai-based company achieves this mission by serving businesses and individuals with a team of 650 professionals through an intensive distribution network of branches, brokers, bancassurance partners, agencies, an e-commerce platform and a dedicated call center.

Sukoon recorded gross written premiums (GWP) of AED 3.54 billion in 2021. A public stock company, Sukoon is listed on the Dubai Financial Market stock exchange. A financially sound company, Sukoon is A rated by AM Best, A by Standard & Poor's and A2 by Moody's.

At core, the company is a customer-centric organization, with a single-minded focus on service. Their priority has always been to build long term client relationships, with complete customer satisfaction. Put simply, Sukoon wants to become a reference in the region for excellence in customer service. To know more, please visit www.sukoon.com.

About AG Cars

Established in 1978, AG Cars by Al Ghurair is the largest premium multi-brand car service centre network in the UAE, offering complete automotive service solutions under one roof, including RTA authorised vehicle testing and certification.

Offering wide range of services for complete automotive care from minor to major maintenance and repairs, AG Cars serves more than 15,000 customers every month through its network of Service and Testing Centres across the UAE.

AG Cars has also been 5-star rated by the Emirates Authority of Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).

The company continuously strives to make a meaningful difference to customers, elevating their experience by providing quality services in-line with our Group-wide purpose of ‘Enhancing Life’.

Visit us at www.agcars.ae for more information.