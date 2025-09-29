Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sukna Capital, a Riyadh-based alternative investment platform licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), and Partners for Growth (PFG), a global credit manager providing tailored, asset-backed lending solutions to high-growth technology companies, have signed a strategic partnership to deploy up to USD 50 million of specialty loans for high-potential technology companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

The partnership will offer working capital lines, contract financing, term loans, and other customized facilities designed to meet the financing needs of growth-stage businesses, particularly in the innovation and technology sectors. By introducing multi-lender opportunities to Sukna’s existing direct lending platform, the collaboration brings international expertise to the region while reinforcing Sukna’s strategy of delivering flexible, Sharia-compliant credit through its Sukna Fund for Direct Financing (SFDF). The SFDF remains the Kingdom’s first open-ended fund of its kind, providing non-dilutive solutions that enable founders to preserve equity, align financing with revenues or asset values, and access liquidity beyond what is typically available in conventional credit structures.

“This partnership with PFG reflects Sukna Capital’s commitment to bringing global standards to local markets,” said Sukhdev Hansra, Head of Asset Management at Sukna Capital. “Together, we are providing entrepreneurs with financing that is both flexible and aligned with their growth ambitions. For Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, it means more founders can access institutional-quality credit without giving up equity, accelerating innovation and value creation.”

“PFG has been proud to support high-growth companies in the Middle East over the past five years, partnering with entrepreneurs and investors to design tailored debt solutions that align with their strategies. Our approach has always been to listen first, then structure financing that accelerates growth while preserving equity and control,” said Andrew Kahn, Co-founder & CEO at Partners for Growth (PFG).

About Sukna Capital

Sukna Capital is a CMA-licensed investment firm based in Riyadh, offering venture capital, private equity, real estate, and direct financing solutions. Its Sukna Fund for Direct Financing (SFDF) is the Kingdom’s first open-ended, Sharia-compliant direct lending fund, designed to provide flexible, non-dilutive financing to SMEs and growth-stage businesses.

About Partners for Growth (PFG)

Partners for Growth (PFG) is a global private credit firm specializing in custom debt solutions for high-growth companies. For over twenty years, PFG has provided growth debt financing to technology, fintech, healthcare, and tech-enabled companies to accelerate their path to profitability or finance specific assets at pivotal stages of growth. Since its inception, PFG has partnered with over 250 companies across more than 15 countries.

