Suhar Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed an investment contract with Multi Bond Metal Company to establish a plastics-focused manufacturing project. The project will manufacture a variety of products including sheets, strips, tapes, pipes, hoses, and related accessories. With an investment of RO 9 million, the project is set to be located on a 30,000 square metre area within Phase 7 of Suhar Industrial City.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn has made significant progress in completing Phase 7 development project in Suhar Industrial City, where the completion rate has touched 98.6 percent. The project includes road network extending 32 kilometers with lighting poles, drinking water network, sewage network, sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres, rainwater drainage network, wadi protection wall, irrigation network, and two water tanks with a total capacity of up to 2,700 cubic metres.