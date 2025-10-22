Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Submer, a global leader in sustainable datacenter infrastructure, today announced the strengthening of its operations in the region with the presence of its subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This regional expansion will be led by Khalid Aljamed with a focus on positioning Submer MEA as a design-build and sustainability partner for AI-ready datacenters, blending business development with ecosystem growth, local partnerships, and operational execution.

This milestone marks a strategic advancement in Submer’s global expansion and reinforces its commitment to supporting regional transformation initiatives, including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Vision 2031. It also positions the company as a key player in the region for datacenter sustainability, digital transformation, and AI innovation. Khalid will drive the regional go-to-market strategy, align global and local resources, ensure delivery excellence, and shape Submer MEA as a regional hub for talent and advanced technologies.

The Middle East is transforming into a datacenter powerhouse with capacity in the region projected to triple, from 1GW in 2025 to 3.3GW over the next five years. In line with this growth, Saudi Arabia’s datacenter market was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 19.64%, while the UAE’s market is predicted to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2024 to USD 3.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.64%. Together, these projections highlight the region’s strong commitment to advancing technology and digital infrastructure as key drivers of sustainable economic diversification and innovation-led growth.

“The Middle East and the wider MEA region are redefining the future of digital infrastructure,” said Patrick Smets, CEO of Submer. “Establishing a strong local presence with our regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia and planned field offices in the UAE and North Africa, allows us to bring Submer’s expertise in sustainable, liquid-cooled AI datacenters directly to a region that is leading global innovation. This is a decisive step in our mission to make the world’s digital growth efficient and sustainable, with datacenters that make sense.”

Khalid Aljamed, General Manager, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Submer, added, “The MEA region is moving with extraordinary speed to build AI-ready, sovereign, and sustainable digital ecosystems. Our focus is on collaborating with hyperscalers, telecoms, and government-backed digital programs in the region. With Submer’s strong presence on the ground in the Middle East, we’re working and delivering infrastructure that is not only faster and smarter, but also scalable and more resilient.”

The MEA region is at the heart of the world’s next digital infrastructure wave, and Submer’s local presence in KSA and the UAE is creating a platform for lighthouse projects that demonstrate measurable outcomes in efficiency, sustainability and total cost of ownership (TCO). These projects act as blueprints for AI-ready, liquid-cooled datacenters, setting global benchmarks for performance and sustainability while enabling regional adoption at scale. The goal is to establish Submer MEA as a nucleus for R&D, integration and customer experience.



As part of its long-term vision, Submer is committed to fostering an ecosystem of partners, skills and talent that drive repeatable, scalable deployment across the GCC and the wider MEA region. Through strategic collaboration, Submer is accelerating the region’s digital transformation journey by establishing sustainable datacenters as the foundation of an AI-driven future.



About Submer

Submer is a global leader and trusted advisor in liquid-cooled digital infrastructure – delivering fully integrated solutions for sustainable, high-performance datacenters. From advanced liquid cooling technologies to full-stack design, build and AI-ready operations, Submer enables organizations to scale digital workloads efficiently and responsibly.



Submer’s mission is to create Datacenters That Make Sense – driving a fairer, more efficient and planet-friendly datacenter industry. Since 2015, Submer has empowered datacenters worldwide to harness the benefits of liquid cooling for a wide range of applications, including AI, HPC, hyperscale, enterprise, edge and emerging workloads.



Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Submer operates globally. In 2025, Submer expanded its solutions framework into four strategic business pillars: Labs, Tech, Design & Build and AI Cloud, to deliver turnkey support across the entire datacenter lifecycle, from R&D innovation to AI advisory services.

