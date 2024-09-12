London, UK: SUBBD, an AI-powered content creation platform designed to empower digital creators, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Luna PR, a global marketing and communications agency specialising in web3 and emerging technologies. This collaboration aims to accelerate SUBBD’s mission of empowering digital creators by leveraging advanced AI and blockchain technology.

Luna PR will leverage its extensive web3 expertise to support SUBBD with comprehensive communications strategies, social media management, and targeted marketing campaigns. With a proven track record of over 600 successful projects since 2017 and a presence in four key global cities, Luna PR is uniquely positioned to elevate SUBBD’s brand presence and community engagement.

Maral Nouri, COO of Luna PR, stated: “As content creators ourselves, we understand the importance of staying ahead in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. Our partnership with SUBBD reflects this vision, empowering creators to effortlessly push boundaries and become trendsetters. SUBBD’s transformative platform equips creators with advanced AI tools to stay ahead of the curve, and we’re excited to support this evolution in content creation.”

Gabrielle Taylor, CEO of SUBBD, commented: “Partnering with Luna PR marks a significant step in our journey to transform the content creation industry. Luna PR’s expertise and strategic insights make them the ideal partner as we expand our platform and continue to support creators in maximising their potential through AI-powered solutions.”

SUBBD is transforming content creation with its AI-powered platform, designed to empower digital creators by enhancing autonomy, improving monetisation, and building deeper audience connections. By developing proprietary AI solutions, SUBBD is redefining how content is created, managed and monetised. With features like AI Personal Assistant, AI-driven content creation, blockchain security, and advanced analytics, SUBBD is pushing boundaries to help creators maximise their potential in the digital creator economy.

About SUBBD:

SUBBD is an AI-powered content creation platform at the forefront of the rapidly growing AI agent industry, projected to reach US$85 billion. The platform empowers anyone to become a creator and earn through advanced proprietary AI, content tokenisation, and tools designed to optimise creative output. By leveraging the power of AI and web3, SUBBD allows anyone to mint, market, monetise, and tokenise their AI creator, unlocking new revenue streams and automating processes.

Offering a comprehensive ecosystem that enhances creator autonomy, drives monetisation, and builds deeper connections with communities, SUBBD is on a mission to revolutionise the creator economy. By pushing the boundaries of technology, SUBBD enables creators to maximise their potential and thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

About Luna PR:

Luna PR is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency that has offices worldwide, with its headquarters in Dubai. Founded in 2017, Luna PR has since served prominent companies in the Web3, fintech, emerging tech, and gaming industries. The agency’s portfolio of clients spans startups to established multinational corporations. With a team of over 100 employees across 3 continents, Luna PR connects tomorrow’s technology with today’s audience.

To learn more about Luna PR, visit https://www.lunapr.io/.

