Ellington rolls out a limited-time summer initiative across a curated selection of its developments, offering guaranteed rental returns of 35% for 5 years in Dubai and 28% for 4 years in Ras Al Khaimah

Dubai’s real estate market remains active, with March alone recording over 10,300 off-plan deals worth AED 31.2 billion

Dubai, UAE – Investor expectations across the UAE real estate market are becoming more defined, with buyers placing increased importance on how assets perform in the early years of ownership.

This is happening alongside sustained market activity. Dubai’s property market recorded AED 176.7 billion in sales in Q1 2026 across nearly 48,000 transactions, with March alone contributing over 10,300 off-plan deals worth AED 31.2 billion, reflecting continued investor appetite alongside more selective decision-making[1].

Greater attention is now being placed on rental yields, holding periods, and the reliability of returns, particularly among investors seeking to balance long-term appreciation with near-term income. As a result, opportunities are being structured with greater emphasis on clarity around performance expectations at the point of entry.

Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, introduces a limited-time summer initiative across a curated selection of its developments, offering guaranteed rental returns of 35% over five years in Dubai and 28% over four years in Ras Al Khaimah. The framework is designed to provide early-stage income visibility while aligning with the developer’s focus on design quality, consistency, and delivery.

Elie Naaman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said, “The conversation around real estate investment has become more focused on what happens beyond the transaction. That places greater accountability on developers like us to ensure projects are positioned to perform in a real market environment over time, supported by consistent execution and long-term quality. We remain confident in the long-term stability of the UAE market and its ability to recover and continue its growth. At the same time, we are equally confident in our developments and the value they are designed to deliver over the long term.”

The UAE’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong leadership, fundamentals, and sustained international demand. At the same time, buyers are paying greater attention to asset performance, contributing to a more structured investment environment.

As these expectations evolve, the ability to present a clear and credible investment framework is becoming an increasingly important differentiator. Ellington’s summer initiative, valid until 31 August 2026, aligns with this shift, offering greater clarity and reinforcing long-term confidence in an increasingly discerning market.

About Ellington Properties

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterised by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalised experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

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Kashish Punjabi | Sarah Kanji | Srishti Soni

Ruder Finn Atteline

Email: ellington@ruderfinnatteline.com

[1] https://gulfnews.com/business/property/dubai-property-sales-reach-dh1767-billion-in-q1-2026-off-plan-demand-and-prices-hold-firm-1.500495516