High demand saw homes swiftly sold-out during the launch event with preparations already underway for the announcement of the next phase.

Buyer response demonstrates increasing interest in sustainable, design-driven communities across Sharjah.

With hundreds of homes sold during phase 1, the project establishes a new model for integrated urban transformation in the region.

Sharjah, UAE – BEEAH has reported exceptional sales for phase 1 of Khalid Bin Sultan City, its first flagship real estate development, with one residential node fully sold out during the launch event held at BEEAH Headquarters. The buyer response underscores Sharjah’s growing appetite for sustainable, design-led communities and reaffirms its position as one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate markets. Due to the exceptional demand, preparations are already underway to unveil the next phase of townhouses and villas soon.

With a concept masterplan by Zaha Hadid Architects, Khalid Bin Sultan City is designed as a model for next-generation living, combining net-zero- ready infrastructure, renewable energy systems, AI-enabled digital services, and sustainable mobility across seven neighbourhoods. Each district is linked by a lush, shaded central park that forms the city’s green heart, with jogging tracks and pools to foster community wellbeing and to promote health and recreation.

The phase 1 release introduced more than 400 freehold homes in a prime area in Sharjah’s Rodhat Al Sidr district, which offers seamless connectivity to Emirates Road via Al Dhaid and Khorfakkan Road, making it easily accessible to all emirates. It includes a collection of townhouses in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts, and standalone villas with four- and five-bedroom designs. Completion of the current phase is through 2029 with handovers in a staggered manner.

HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said: “We are proud to see this level of demand for Khalid Bin Sultan City. The response to our phase 1 launch underscores how strongly the market is embracing Sharjah as a destination for smart, sustainable living. These results go beyond commercial success – they demonstrate a clear appetite for communities built on climate-conscious design, innovation, and human connection. With this project, BEEAH is establishing a new model for integrated urban development in the region.”

Nada Taryam, CEO of Real Estate at BEEAH, added: “Khalid Bin Sultan City is our vision for how the cities of the future should feel – where sustainability is effortless, design enhances daily life, and communities thrive. It is more than a place to live. It is a place to belong, to grow, and to be part of something greater. The strong response to phase 1 shows that this vision resonates with buyers across the UAE and beyond.”

The city reflects Sharjah’s cultural identity while pioneering climate-smart, people-centred urbanism. The wider masterplan will include 1,500 homes, a landmark cultural centre, retail and lifestyle spaces, and public art integrated into green infrastructure. The villas and townhouses releases as part of phase 1were designed by the award-winning architecture and masterplanning studio TKDP (Tariq Khayyat Design Partners).

According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the emirate recorded AED 44.3 billion in property transactions in the first nine months of 2025, a 58.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The upward trend continued into October, with total transactions reaching AED 7 billion – a 54.1 percent year-on-year increase. Khalid Bin Sultan’s City phase 1 sales results reinforce this momentum and highlight the market’s growing interest in communities that prioritise wellbeing, liveability, and sustainability.

The Khalid Bin Sultan City Sales Centre is open at BEEAH Headquarters, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Alternatively, for those who missed the first launch, limited premium units from phase 1 are still available and those interested are encouraged to reserve their preferred home at khalidbinsultancity.com or explore further details on future releases and upcoming milestones.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is pioneering sustainability and inspiring innovation to empower humanity’s future. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.

About Khalid Bin Sultan City:

Khalid Bin Sultan City is a visionary urban development by BEEAH, master planned by Zaha Hadid Architects. Khalid Bin Sultan City is a climate-smart, zero-waste urban development that exemplifies sustainable living. Built on four core pillars – sustainability, technology, culture, and people–first design – Khalid Bin Sultan City is a model of sustainable living. It features net-zero ready smart infrastructure, renewable energy systems, recycled water solutions, and sustainable mobility. Smart technology enables AI-driven services and digital identities for seamless urban living. Cultural spaces celebrate heritage, while walkable neighborhoods and health-focused amenities ensure a vibrant, connected community.

