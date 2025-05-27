Dubai, UAE: Strobes Security, a leading provider of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solutions, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with SecureDigital, a value-added distributor (VAD) based in the UAE, to expand the reach of its advanced cybersecurity solutions across the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

With this agreement, SecureDigital will serve as Strobes’ distributor for the Middle East and preferred VAD across Europe, Africa, and the wider EMEA market. The partnership is designed to enable regional resellers, MSSPs, and enterprise customers to access Strobes’ robust platform that unifies Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM), Pentesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) - all under a single continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) framework.

The combined strength of Strobes’ platform and SecureDigital’s channel ecosystem is set to deliver measurable cyber risk reduction at scale.

“Strobes is entering the next phase of its global expansion, and EMEA is a key strategic market for us,” said Venu Rao, CEO of Strobes Security. “SecureDigital brings the right combination of deep cybersecurity expertise, regional presence, and trusted reseller relationships. Together, we’re empowering organizations to move away from reactive security and adopt a proactive, risk-driven approach to threat exposure management.”

Through this alliance, SecureDigital will offer pre-sales support, training, marketing enablement, and professional services for Strobes’ solutions, making it easier for partners to deliver enterprise-grade security outcomes with faster time-to-value.

“Cybersecurity complexity has reached a tipping point in EMEA,” said Rabih Achkar, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer of SecureDigital. “Strobes is uniquely positioned to solve this problem by consolidating visibility, risk prioritization, and remediation into a single, intelligent platform. We are thrilled to partner with Strobes and bring this cutting-edge solution to our channel partners and enterprise customers across the region.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Expanded regional support: SecureDigital will provide localized assistance across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Accelerated partner enablement: Channel partners gain access to technical workshops, co-branded campaigns, and strategic support.

Faster deployments: Through regional expertise, customers can reduce time-to-value for PTaaS, RBVM, and ASPM rollouts.



Enhanced compliance readiness: Enterprises in regulated sectors will benefit from Strobes’ support for standards like NIST, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, GDPR, and local data localization laws.

About Strobes Security

Strobes is a unified threat exposure management platform that empowers modern security teams to find, prioritize, and fix the vulnerabilities that matter. With modular offerings across RBVM, PTaaS, ASPM, ASM, Strobes helps reduce noise, improve time-to-remediation, and align security with business risk. Headquartered in Texas with global operations, Strobes is trusted by security-conscious enterprises worldwide.

About SecureDigital

SecureDigital is a leading Value-Added Distributor specializing in advanced cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, SecureDigital partners with global cybersecurity vendors to deliver scalable, tailored security strategies to enterprises and government agencies across EMEA.