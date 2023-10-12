Avaya’s major presence at GITEX Global to feature a range of technology partners that help organizations choose their own journey to delivering AI-powered customer experiences.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Ahead of its participation at GITEX Global, Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, continues to invest and strengthen strategic alliances with leading technology companies to enhance the capabilities of its platforms.

Avaya’s major presence at GITEX Global will feature a range of technology demonstrations that will show visitors how they can choose their own journey to delivering AI-powered customer experiences. Many of these demonstrations come in partnership with strategic technology partners from the Avaya ecosystem that augment Avaya solutions to deliver even more impressive business outcomes.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, which will be present on the Avaya stand, will showcase how the two companies are helping customers across the globe continue to achieve their digital transformation goals.

“The combination of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s end-to-end IoT management and broader enterprise digital age network portfolio, coupled with the Avaya Experience Platform, gives customers an unrivaled ability to compose the future of work, connect all elements of their enterprise, serve their clients and create memorable experiences for end-users,” said Rukmini Glanard, EVP Chief Business Officer, Services and Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

SESTEK, a conversational automation company working on AI-powered solutions for customer service, will also have a presence on the Avaya stand at GITEX Global, demonstrating how Avaya customers can leverage customer service operations with automation tools. With over two decades of experience in conversational technologies and an R&D team of over 100 engineers, SESTEK develops conversational products built on technologies such as speech recognition (SR), natural language processing (NLP), and voice biometrics. They help digitize customer service operations of over 400 enterprise clients in 20 different countries around the globe.

“We’re incredibly excited to be exhibiting with Avaya at GITEX Global, where we’ll demonstrate how our customers can enhance their customer and employee experiences with customer service automation. Avaya recognizes the importance of voice in the modern communications industry and has made its platforms incredibly friendly to innovative, third-party technology companies like ours. We are eager to continue delivering more solutions that solve our joint customers’ business challenges,” said Professor Levent Arslan, CEO of SESTEK.

Meanwhile, Imperium Software Technologies, an Avaya DevConnect Technology partner, is set to showcase its expertise in seamlessly integrating advanced AI capabilities that redefine the customer experience with its presence on the Avaya stand at GITEX Global.

"We are excited to exhibit with Avaya once again at GITEX Global. During the event, we will empower our visitors to wave goodbye to limitations and witness how AI can truly enhance their customer journeys without any disruption to their current Avaya systems," said Ravimani Rajendran, Head of Technology at Imperium Software Technologies.

Tim Sherwood, Global Vice President, Partnerships & Alliances, Avaya, added: “Having technology partners like Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, SESTEK and Imperium within the Avaya ecosystem is a huge asset, and one of the key reasons why our joint customers are able to achieve so much with our platforms. At GITEX Global, we’ll be demonstrating just how powerful these partnerships can be for our customers looking to innovate with AI and maximize their existing Avaya investments.”

Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Imperium Software Technologies, and Sestek.

Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 16 and 20, 2023.

