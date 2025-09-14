Bahrain — Playbook, the global learning and networking platform for executives, has entered a strategic partnership with the Academic Excellence Association (Tamayouz), a national platform established under the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

The collaboration bridges academia and industry by offering students and professionals access to over 20,000+ minutes of curated learning, 200+ global experts, and memberships designed to impact 150+ high-achieving students. In addition, participants will benefit from workshops and exclusive networking pathways that connect academic distinction with real-world leadership opportunities.

Dr. Sh. Hala bint Ali Al Khalifa, Vice Chairman of the Board, Academic Excellence Association, stated:

“By joining forces with Playbook, we are not only elevating academic excellence but also equipping students and professionals with the global connections, mentorship, and industry insights they need to thrive. This partnership creates direct pipelines from classrooms to boardrooms, aligned with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 to nurture talent and build a knowledge-driven economy.”

Wafa AlObaidat, Founder and CEO of Playbook, added:

“Together with Tamayouz, we are opening doors for top talent. Through mentorship, learning opportunities, and global networking, we’re ensuring that the next generation has the platform to lead — regionally and internationally.”

Through joint programs, mentorship-driven initiatives, and industry-academic collaborations, this partnership represents a first-of-its-kind model. Looking ahead, Playbook and Tamayouz plan to expand this model across the GCC, creating stronger talent pipelines, advancing national visions, and positioning Bahrain as a regional hub for leadership and academic excellence.

About PLAYBOOK

PLAYBOOK is a powerful global networking and mentorship platform for women leaders. With an award-winning leadership team that is fully female-founded, the network has been making waves regionally and internationally with its high-quality production masterclasses, robust community, networking potential, workshops, events, and mentorship programs.

For more information visit: www.get-playbook.com

About the Academic Excellence Association (Tamayouz)

The Academic Excellence Association is a national platform established under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, to serve as an incubator for outstanding and distinguished national minds. It was officially founded by Ministerial Resolution No. (44) of 2024.

The Association brings together a select group of Bahraini talents and academics to foster leadership, innovation, and academic excellence, while contributing to the building of a distinguished knowledge-based community.

For more information visit: www.tamayouz-association.com

For further media inquiries contact

marketingrep@get-playbook.com