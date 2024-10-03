Khobar, KSA: “Amaar Holding Company” announced the commencement of a strategic alliance with “Maheshwari”, an Indian company that is a leading organization in the mining sector. This alliance aims to form a company that specializes in mining and provides advanced geological and mining services in Saudi Arabia, which aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.

In a statement, Abdulhadi bin Fahd Al-Qahtani, Chairman of “Amaar Holding Company”, confirmed that this alliance will contribute to developing the mining sector and achieving the goals of Vision 2030. He said: “Through our local expertise and the capabilities of our Indian partner, our company, which specializes in mining services, will provide high-quality services that meet market needs and support the sustainable development process.”

Al-Qahtani added: “This alliance comes within the framework of our continuous efforts to expand into new markets, seize promising investment opportunities, benefit from the natural resources in the Kingdom, and contribute to building a promising future.”

He continued: “Through our mining services company, we aspire to be at the forefront of geological and mining services companies in the Kingdom by 2030 through adhering to the highest quality, safety, and sustainability standards.”

Notably, the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aims to increase the mining sector's contribution to the GDP from $17 billion in 2019 to $75 billion by 2030 through increasing exploration and infrastructure investments and attracting the private sector.