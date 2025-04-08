As the demand for sustainable, environmentally responsible, and digitally enabled infrastructure accelerates globally, Ayesa is strategically positioned to deliver at every stage, as it strengthens it position as a global leader in the built environment, ranking at #74 in the 2025 World Architecture Top 100 for the second consecutive year. It is also ranked among the World’s Top 50 multidisciplinary international engineering design firms and in the top 10 in Latin America.

Ayesa's two recent strategic acquisitions demonstrate its commitment to clients in the Buildings and Cities market sector to deliver world-class solutions with broadened capabilities. The first acquisition was CORE, a Madrid-based specialist in Project Management and Lean Construction, which enhances the efficiency and precision of complex developments.

The second acquisition, made in February 2025, was of ADP Consulting, a Melbourne-based leader in sustainability and property and building consulting. With five locations across Australia, one in London, and a team of over 300 professionals, ADP enhances Ayesa's expertise in sustainable building design. This acquisition strengthens Ayesa's ability to offer cutting-edge ESD (Environmentally Sustainable Design), energy efficiency solutions, Net Zero developments, and climate-responsive architecture. Notable projects include Melbourne’s first Living Building Challenge-certified shopping centre, Sydney’s tallest timber commercial tower, and Australia’s first large commercial office to achieve 6-Star Green Star accreditation.

Ayesa’s Global Projects

From cultural landmarks to innovative sports venues and major urban developments, Ayesa is playing a key role in shaping cities around the world, where it is top 10 in Latin America and a leading consultant in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia – Ayesa has been entrusted with the supervision of Aramco’s new stadium in Al Khobar, a world-class venue that will play host to major soccer events and potentially the FIFA World Cup in 2034.



– Ayesa has been entrusted with the supervision of Aramco’s new stadium in Al Khobar, a world-class venue that will play host to major soccer events and potentially the FIFA World Cup in 2034. Poland – Ayesa is supervising the Chopin International Music Centre, Zelazowa Wola, a project that seamlessly integrates cultural heritage with modern design to create an inspiring space for the arts.



– Ayesa is supervising the Chopin International Music Centre, Zelazowa Wola, a project that seamlessly integrates cultural heritage with modern design to create an inspiring space for the arts. Mexico – The company is bringing its project management expertise to mega real estate developments, playing a pivotal role in the evolution of urban infrastructure.



– The company is bringing its project management expertise to mega real estate developments, playing a pivotal role in the evolution of urban infrastructure. Panama – After developing the design stage, Ayesa is currently undertaking project management and supervision works for the new national MARTA museum in Panama City, which will be a landmark for the city.



– After developing the design stage, Ayesa is currently undertaking project management and supervision works for the new national MARTA museum in Panama City, which will be a landmark for the city. Spain – Ayesa has assumed the renovation of the neo-baroque style Malaga city hall, designed with a focus on innovation and cultural heritage preservation



– Ayesa has assumed the renovation of the neo-baroque style Malaga city hall, designed with a focus on innovation and cultural heritage preservation UK – Ayesa played a key role in delivering structural and geotechnical excellence for 1 Mayfair, one of London’s most prestigious real estate developments in decades. This development is already winning plaudits as one of London’s most valuable residential buildings.



Ayesa played a key role in delivering structural and geotechnical excellence for 1 Mayfair, one of London’s most prestigious real estate developments in decades. This development is already winning plaudits as one of London’s most valuable residential buildings. Australia - 1 Park Lane is set to become Australia’s tallest tower and the gateway to the new CBD of the Gold Coast.

Meeting the Needs of Tomorrow’s Cities

As cities grow and evolve, the demand for smarter, more resilient, and sustainable infrastructure is increasing. In response, Ayesa is leveraging advanced technologies like digital twin simulations and energy-efficient design to help shape urban developments that are both future-ready and environmentally conscious. With an expanding global presence and a broader range of capabilities, Ayesa is working to address the evolving challenges of the built environment while maintaining a focus on high-performance, environmentally sustainable architecture.