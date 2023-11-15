Dubai — Stories, the tech-focused coaching pioneer, is thrilled to announce that it has been presented with the "Most Innovative Mental Health Tech" award by Mentl. This recognition highlights Stories' commitment to reshaping the conversation around founder mental resilience and wellbeing in the workplace.

Stories helps founders and corporate leaders tell the world the right stories and most importantly shift the stories they tell themselves. Through one-on-one and group coaching as well as access to specialized communities, the tech-enabled portal enables their audience to get the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

Essentially, the purpose of Stories is for founders and executives to unlock their potential and ultimately grow their company.

With 72% of founders reporting mental health stress and a staggering 9 out of 10 startups failing, Stories has identified a crucial niche in addressing the most common, but avoidable, business mishaps. Moreover, Stories understands the importance of people & culture on business growth. With 85% of employees disengaged, their aim is to ensure corporate wellbeing expands beyond just rhetoric.

Lubna Forzley, Founder & CEO of Stories, expressed her gratitude for the award, saying, "We're honored to receive the 'Most Innovative Mental Health Tech' award from Mentl. We believe that every story matters, especially the stories you tell yourself, because they shape the stories you tell the world; that’s why our coaches help shift your inner story so you can grow and succeed. We also believe in the transformative power of purpose and community in creating a more resilient business landscape."

Mentl is dedicated to promoting open conversations and addressing the stigma surrounding mental health. Their awards, presented purely on merit, are selected by an independent jury of respected leaders from various sectors, recognizing individuals and organizations making a transformative impact on mental health in corporate environments, public sector institutions, and educational establishments.

The Stories team is very grateful to everyone that has supported their journey and to the jury that selected them for this award. We are dedicated to helping businesses grow, by enabling the growth of the founders, executives and teams behind them.

For more information about Stories and their award-winning services, please visit [https://why-stories.com/].

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: [Nadine Rizk - nadine@why-stories.com]

About Stories:

Stories is a pioneering platform that provides inner story shifts for founders, executives, and professionals, allowing them to build resilience. With a commitment to creating more mentally resilient entrepreneurial ecosystems and workplaces, Stories offers a holistic approach ensuring that individuals can thrive both personally and professionally.

About Mentl:

