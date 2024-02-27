Bahrain:- Stones Luxury, a purveyor of handmade, luxury art pieces crafted by Arab artisans, celebrated the inauguration of its newest gallery in Bahrain's Diplomatic Area on February 26. This event marked the addition of the sixth branch to the Stones Luxury family, following the gallery’s success in KSA, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, and the UK.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Shaikha Dwa bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Member of the National Art Council (NAC), on behalf of Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the National Art Council (NAC), under whose patronage it was held. 80 VIP guests also attended, including members of the press and media, representatives from interior design and architectural firms, as well as some prominent Bahraini artists.

The Bahrain gallery features a range of handcrafted items, highlighting the craftsmanship of Arab artisans. The collection includes wall art, lighting fixtures and sculptures, all designed to integrate the legacy and culture of the Arab world into contemporary living spaces. Notable pieces, such as the HATHARA and AD-DANA wall arts, are adorned with motifs and symbols reflecting Bahrain's ancient civilisations, offering a tangible connection to the region's history and cultural depth. Each art piece is crafted with attention to detail, utilizing high-quality stones sourced from the Middle East.

Majd Araiqat, co-founder of StonesLuxury, shared his vision for the gallery, stating, “We are committed to showcasing the pinnacle of Arab craftsmanship through our exclusive collection of handcrafted pieces. Standout pieces like AD-DANA and HATHARA are imbued with the spirit of luxury, uniqueness, and authenticity. We hope these creations serve as timeless vessels, carrying legacy down the generations.”

Stones Luxury invites enthusiasts and collectors alike to visit their new gallery at The Diplomatic Office Towers to experience their collections' unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship firsthand. For more information, please visit Stones Luxury's official website www.stones.luxury.

About Stones Luxury:

Stones Luxury offers a unique emotional experience through its collection of exclusive, handmade art pieces. These items are crafted using the natural shapes of stones, ensuring each piece is one-of-a-kind and cannot be replicated. The brand emphasizes luxury and exclusivity, catering to those who seek to add a touch of elegance and uniqueness to their living spaces. For a detailed overview of their offerings and philosophy, please visit their website at www.Stones.Luxury.

