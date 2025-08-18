ABU DHABI & NEW YORK – Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced the launch of WahajPeak (the “Platform”), Stonepeak’s inaugural renewable energy platform in the Middle East dedicated to securing and developing high-quality renewable energy projects in the region and beyond.

WahajPeak will invest in utility-scale renewable energy projects including solar, wind, and battery storage developments across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East. The Platform’s strategy is supported by constructive policy tailwinds across the region, including national energy agendas focused on decarbonization, energy diversification, and grid modernization. WahajPeak will be led by Mothana Qteishat, former Vice President at Jinko Power, who brings 17 years of experience in the Middle East’s renewable energy sector. He has led the development and delivery of more than 5 GW of solar capacity, including the delivery of two of the world’s largest solar projects at their time of operation. He will be supported by a seasoned team with more than 100 years of combined experience and a proven execution track record.

Mothana Qteishat commented, “Governments across the Middle East and North Africa are targeting the deployment of approximately 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, creating a rapidly growing need for reliable, utility-scale infrastructure. With the WahajPeak team’s strong execution track record and Stonepeak’s deep experience in renewable energy investment and platform building, we are well-positioned to meet this demand. We’ve designed WahajPeak to scale and adapt over time, in step with the region’s evolving energy landscape, and we are excited to work closely with our stakeholders to seize the significant opportunities ahead.”

Hajir Naghdy, Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia and the Middle East at Stonepeak, said, “Stonepeak has solidified its presence in the Middle East through dedicated boots on the ground in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, and our previously announced partnership with The Arab Energy Fund. With the establishment of WahajPeak, we are furthering our commitment to the region. We look forward to leveraging our local presence and significant experience building and scaling pan-regional platforms as we work with Mothana and team to grow WahajPeak.”

Ryan Chua, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak, added, “WahajPeak is a great example of Stonepeak’s approach to platform creation—combining exceptional talent with long-term capital, and our sector capabilities and network, to deliver essential infrastructure—making it a natural fit for our global renewables strategy. We have the utmost confidence in Mothana and the WahajPeak team, whose extensive experience and expertise in the region will be invaluable as we look to support the region’s energy transformation.”

Select examples of Stonepeak’s platform creation experience include Stonepeak’s Asia Energy Storage Platform, Peak Energy, and Synera Renewable Energy, which are all dedicated to the development, ownership, and operation of renewable assets in Asia. Stonepeak has also supported the development and operation of distributed solar generation assets in North America through its platform Madison Energy Investments, which the firm fully realized in 2023. Most recently, Stonepeak has launched two new platforms including JouleTerra, a European renewables land aggregation platform, and Longview Infrastructure, a North American transmission development and investment platform. Through these platforms and other investments currently backed by Stonepeak, the firm has a total of 10.4 GW of renewable energy in operations, under construction, or in development across wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $76.3 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.