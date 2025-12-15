Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi graduates its first-ever MBA cohort — more than 50 students from 25 countries honored on the main stage of Abu Dhabi Finance Week

Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves delivers keynote, calling the Class of 2025 “AI-ready, purpose-driven, and prepared to lead with resilience”

A milestone for global business education, marking the launch of the region’s only full-time, one-year US MBA and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a rising hub for talent and innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi graduated more than 50 students from 25 countries in its first-ever Convocation ceremony on the main stage of Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

Held during one of the region’s premier financial events, the Convocation honored the first cohort of graduates from the one-year, full-time MBA program.

The ceremony featured a keynote address by Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, who spoke on the importance of leadership, ethics, and purpose in an increasingly complex global economy.

“It is a privilege to celebrate this milestone in Abu Dhabi - a city that is shaping the future of humanity through innovation and diversity. At Etihad, we proudly reflect this spirit, with more than 140 nationalities working together to connect the world. To the graduates of the Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi - your generation is AI-ready, purpose-driven, and prepared to lead with intelligence, empathy, and resilience. The future is yours - embrace it with courage and curiosity,” said Neves, underscoring the responsibility today’s business leaders carry in shaping sustainable and inclusive growth.

University and program leadership reflected on the significance of the milestone and the achievements of the graduating class:

“As the University continues to grow, it is natural to broaden its academic offerings to serve the business leaders the world will need in the years ahead. Leaders who can navigate complexity with clarity. Leaders who can see technological change not as disruption to fear but as opportunity to harness. Leaders who can move across cultures and industries with confidence and humility. Your MBA is a sign that you are ready for that work, not just as professionals, but as thoughtful people preparing to steer organisations and communities through a rapidly transforming global landscape,” said Fabio Piano, Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi.

“A year ago we opened our doors offering a full-time, one-year intensive MBA program unlike any in the region. The launch of that program marked not merely an institutional milestone; it was an affirmation that the world’s most ambitious ideas have a home in Abu Dhabi, and that we, as a university and a business school, are not only committed to those ideas, but up to the task of delivering on them. As a part of delivering on our promise to help develop a talent pipeline for the region, we welcomed you, more than 50 remarkable students from 25 countries. You brought experience and imagination, and we prepared you with business fundamentals, analytical skills and tools, and leadership capabilities. You are well prepared to have a positive impact on business and society in the region, and beyond; today, and into the future,” said Robert Salomon, Dean of Stern at NYUAD.

Each leader emphasized the visionary nature of the program, the deepening collaboration between New York and Abu Dhabi, and the exceptional promise of the graduating class.

"The collaboration between Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi is groundbreaking and a testament to the pioneering spirit at NYU," said Bharat Anand, Dean of the NYU Stern School of Business. ”You are the inaugural class. You manifest a collaboration between Stern and Abu Dhabi that reflects the best of what any partnership stands for. This partnership is bold. It is forward-looking. It is only possible at a global network university that sees opportunity where others see distance.”

The Class of 2025 Emirati student May Al Hajeri, who will be joining Blackrock in January, offered welcome remarks.

Class of 2025 student Faisal Eraiqat, spoke on behalf of the graduating class. The Emirati will be returning to his role as a Management Consultant with Bain and Company.

“As I think back on this year, I realize how much we have grown not only as professionals but as people. We learned how to balance ambition with humility, confidence with curiosity, and individual goals with collective success. These are the feelings and memories we will carry on in the future. As we look ahead, some of us will continue our paths in the UAE and others will pursue opportunities abroad, but we all leave here as ambassadors of Stern and of the UAE. The values we carry now will shape how we lead, how we work, and the kind of impact we aim to create,” said Eraiqat.

As the highest globally-ranked US business school with a full-time MBA program in the MENA region, its Class of 2025 graduates earned a fully accredited MBA degree, jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi, connecting them to a global alumni network spanning over 130 countries. The program aims to cultivate a world-class talent pool that will drive the UAE and MENA economies forward, addressing the growing need for industry leadership in this dynamic region.

The Class of 2025 are composed of highly accomplished candidates with a competitive average GPA of 3.6. The cohort represents 25 countries, with the largest groups from the UAE and the United States, along with strong representation from India, China, and Pakistan, bringing a diverse and global perspective to the classroom.

On average, the candidates have five years of professional experience. 100% of the cohort have strong work experience, with the majority of them having worked in top-tier international companies and public sector organizations, including Aldar, Intel, KPMG, JP Morgan, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was held on the main ADFW stage and attended by NYU leadership, UAE officials, and industry representatives. The event included a formal procession and the conferral of degrees.

Graduates are continuing their careers in consulting, finance, technology, entrepreneurship, and the public sector. Many plan to remain in the region, while others will move into roles in companies across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Stern at NYUAD welcomes its second cohort of full-time MBA students in January and applications for the MBA 2027 cohort set to begin January 2027 are now open.

Additionally, Stern at NYUAD is also accepting applications for its inaugural part-time Executive MBA cohort set to begin in August 2026. The program is designed for experienced professionals seeking to accelerate their leadership trajectory in the MENA region while amplifying their organizational impact without disruption.

The inaugural Convocation marks both the graduation of the Class of 2025 and an important step in NYU Stern’s global presence, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a center for business, education, and leadership development.

About Stern at NYUAD

stern.nyuad.nyu.edu

The Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi is the top US Business school in the region. Stern at NYUAD is an academic enterprise that is uniquely positioned to influence management and business in MENA. The School offers premier, internationally distinguished business degrees, tailored for aspiring leaders in the UAE and abroad. Stern at NYUAD gathers a global community of learners and talented professionals to equip them with a strong business and management foundation through an innovative curriculum taught by esteemed faculty. Through dynamic coursework, innovative teaching avenues, and real-world opportunities the programs aim to accelerate careers in a dynamic global economy.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About NYU Stern School of Business

www.stern.nyu.edu

New York University Stern School of Business, located in the heart of Greenwich Village and deeply connected with the City for which it is named, is one of the nation’s premier management education schools and research centers. NYU Stern offers a broad portfolio of transformational programs at the graduate, undergraduate and executive levels, all of them enriched by the dynamism and deep resources of one of the world’s business capitals. NYU Stern is a welcoming community that inspires its members to embrace and lead change in a rapidly transforming world.