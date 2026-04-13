Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis Middle East today announced its entry to the Syrian market, building on Stellantis’ established presence across the Middle East and its continued regional growth with the appointment of Ghassan Aboud Automotive, a subsidiary of Ghassan Aboud Holding, as the official distributor for Jeep® and RAM effective 1 January 2026, with Peugeot set to launch in the Syrian market as part of the Q2 2026 rollout.

The appointment marks a strategic milestone in Stellantis’ global expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering strong brand experiences in emerging markets through trusted local partners. Through this portfolio, Stellantis will be the first to introduce both American and European automotive brands to Syria, bringing Jeep®, RAM, and Peugeot under a single distributor platform and leveraging the opportunity to build a robust presence in a market of growing significance.

As part of the partnership and Stellantis’ continued regional and emerging market expansion, Ghassan Aboud Automotive is currently finalising locations for its initial presence in Damascus. The company will leverage its automotive heritage and multi-sector operations across more than 100 markets to deliver a high-quality customer experience and long-term value, aligning with Ghassan Aboud Automotive’s broader strategy to grow Stellantis brands in high-potential markets worldwide.

The showroom opening and activation of after-sales services are scheduled for Q2 2026, marking the start of on-ground operations alongside Peugeot’s market introduction. A phased network expansion across Syria is also envisaged in the coming years, including showrooms and service centres in Homs, Hama, Latakia, Aleppo, and Idlib, subject to market readiness and operational planning.

“For decades, Ghassan Aboud Automotive has been a strong partner with proven automotive expertise and the scale to deliver a high-quality customer experience from the outset,” said Slaven Klarin-Smiljanic, Group Managing Director, Stellantis Middle East. “We are proud to see our brands enter Syria as part of our broader global expansion into emerging markets. This appointment supports Stellantis’ ambition to strengthen our presence across the region and establish a customer-first platform for Jeep, RAM, and Peugeot, spanning sales, service, and parts. We aim to lay the foundations for sustainable growth and future brand expansion based on market needs and expectations.”

“We are proud to partner with Stellantis to bring Jeep, RAM and Peugeot closer to customers in Syria,” said Saud Abbasi, CEO of Emerging Markets, Ghassan Aboud Holding. “Our priority is to build a trusted network that delivers a consistent end-to-end journey, modern retail, certified after-sales, and reliable parts availability. Starting with Damascus and expanding over time, we are committed to investing in people, capabilities, and infrastructure to support customers for the long term and grow Stellantis’ brand portfolio in emerging markets, with Syria as a key market in this strategy.”

Jeep, globally renowned for its heritage, off-road capability, and versatility, and RAM, recognized for its strength, performance, and durability in the pickup segment, will bring a diversified product offering tailored to the needs of Syrian customers. Peugeot’s introduction in Q2 2026 adds a complementary offering focused on efficiency, design, and everyday usability, strengthening Stellantis’ multi-brand presence from launch.

About Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria

Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria marks a new milestone in the Group’s return to the country’s automotive sector. With a clear focus on delivering modern, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions, the company aims to serve the evolving needs of Syrian customers across different segments of the automotive landscape. By combining global expertise with a strong local commitment, Ghassan Aboud Automotive is dedicated to supporting the redevelopment of the nation’s infrastructure and contributing to long-term economic recovery through accessible and sustainable transport solutions.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wissam Ishtay, Group PR & CSR Manager, Ghassan Aboud Holding

Email: wissam.ishtay@gaholding.com

Reem Jrade, Account Manager, Tales & Heads

Email: Reem.Jrade@talesandheads.co