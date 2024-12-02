stc tv’s content strategy is anchored in five key pillars which collate a variety of diverse and exclusive channels for audiences across the Middle East.

stc tv has also utilized innovative AI solutions in its content strategy to drive an efficient consumer experience.

Riyadh – stc tv, the region’s leading digital entertainment service led by stc Group’s digital entertainment subsidiary, intigral, has been awarded the prestigious "Best Content Strategy of the Year" award at the BroadcastPro ME Awards 2024. This recognition highlights stc tv’s commitment to delivering exceptional content experiences through innovative and customer-focused strategies, aligning with stc Group’s overall commitment to deliver unparalleled digital experiences for its customers.

The 14th edition of the Broadcast Pro ME Summit celebrated a year of achievements in the media and entertainment industry. The event gathered over 250 industry leaders and innovators in the field to collaborate, refine, and inspire strategies for unlocking the full growth potential of the sector across the Middle East.

Under stc Group’s digital entertainment subsidiary, intigral, stc tv has carried out a successful content strategy, anchored in five key pillars: Content Master Aggregation, Saudi-Focused Content Strategy, Appointment Viewing, Linear Channel Tactical Promotions, and the Launch of Premium Homegrown Channels. Through its Content Master Aggregation, stc tv offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western entertainment, positioning itself as the go-to platform for diverse audiences across the region. The "Appointment Viewing" approach secures a constant stream of exclusive and new content releases, while the "Made in KSA" library highlights local productions, reflecting stc tv's commitment to spotlighting Saudi talent and culture. This multifaceted approach targets a wide range of content and has led to a significant increase in active viewership throughout the year.

Alongside its content strategy, stc tv has refined its service offerings with an efficient customer digital experience, offering users bespoke content choices using advanced data analytics and AI-driven recommendations.

Markus Golder, Managing Director at Intigral commented, “This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering a diverse and premium content library tailored to a range of audiences, in Saudi Arabia and beyond. By providing a wide range of captivating content, we elevate viewer engagement and set new standards for content delivery, ultimately enhancing the regional entertainment landscape. This achievement is also a testament to the dedication and vision of our team, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence.”

stc tv’s achievement of the “Best Content Strategy of the Year” award at the BroadcastPro ME Awards 2024 underscores stc Group’s unwavering dedication to delivering world-class customer experiences through innovative digital strategies, solidifying its position as a leader in the regional entertainment landscape.

About stc tv:

stc tv is an industry-leading streaming service that aggregates and curates top regional and global content available for MENA audiences. With a flurry of OTT platforms available in the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate, discover, and engage with the content they like.

stc tv solves that pain point through its world-class streaming platform, customer-centric digital experience, and rich content that is handpicked from top partners, including mbc, Shahid, Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Rotana, Disney, STARZPLAY, National Geographic, discovery+, Cartoon Network & more; bringing about a unique library with the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ programs.

Users are also able to watch exclusive premium content that cannot be found anywhere else, in addition to the best free-to-air & encrypted live TV channels from regional & international networks and broadcasters.

All of this and much more in one place!

For more information, please visit www.stctv.com

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group: Click here