The LiveLike technology will allow for the latest interactive experiences on stc tv, including rewards system, watch parties, and leaderboards, which have proven to boost users’ loyalty.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc tv, the leading streaming service, has announced a strategic partnership with LiveLike, a prominent provider of audience engagement technology.

Through this partnership, advanced gamification technology will be built into the stc tv platform, enhancing viewers’ engagement by introducing a range of interactive features to the platform, such as a rewards system, watch parties, and leaderboards. These updates will make stc tv more engaging and dynamic for viewers, boosting viewers’ loyalty.

stc tv is keen to build strategic partnerships that solidify its position as a leading digital distribution service. This collaboration with LiveLike supports its mission to deliver best-in-class digital entertainment with state-of-the-art user experiences. By adapting to the evolving preferences of its viewers, stc tv continues to drive growth and establish itself as a forerunner in the streaming industry.

This partnership will introduce advanced engagement features on stc tv. LiveLike’s technology is designed to attract younger audiences through personalized features that engage users and boost loyalty. This dynamic digital environment creates opportunities for deeper engagement and new revenue streams which will play a key role in shaping the future of content consumption across the region.

Miheer Walavalkar, CEO at LiveLike said: “We’re proud to partner with stc tv to introduce new ways for viewers to engage with their favorite content. This collaboration is a great example of how technology can transform streaming into something more personal and exciting. We’re looking forward to seeing how stc tv’s audience embraces these features and the value they bring to their experience”

stc tv's partnership with LiveLike to enhance viewers experiences supports stc Group’s broader efforts to provide world-class connectivity to customers, businesses, and communities in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About stc tv:

stc tv is an industry-leading streaming service that aggregates and curates top regional and global content available for MENA audiences. With a flurry of OTT platforms available in the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate, discover, and engage with the content they like.

stc tv solves that pain point through its world-class streaming platform, customer-centric digital experience, and rich content that is handpicked from top partners, including mbc, Shahid, Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Rotana, Disney, STARZPLAY, National Geographic, discovery+, Cartoon Network & more; bringing about a unique library with the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ programs.

Users are also able to watch exclusive premium content that cannot be found anywhere else, in addition to the best free-to-air & encrypted live TV channels from regional & international networks and broadcasters.

All of this and much more in one place!

For more information, please visit www.stctv.com

About LiveLike:

LiveLike is a technology company dedicated to empowering digital experiences that enable deeper fan engagement, increased retention rates, and new monetization opportunities. LiveLike’s audience engagement platform and gamification engine help top sports organizations and media companies enhance the fan experience, increase users' time interacting with their content, and unlock the power of first-party data. Through customized interactive and social features, LiveLike has connected fans to some of the biggest live events worldwide, from the Olympics, Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup, and NCAA March Madness, to concerts, festivals, and the U.S. presidential debates.

For more information about LiveLike, please visit www.livelike.com.