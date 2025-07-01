stc group’s network for EWC broadens CDN partnerships to ensure faster servers and connectivity speeds for fans worldwide.

stc install 27 mobile network sites to ensure full 5G coverage for the duration of the event.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, has announced its early readiness to support the upcoming 2025 edition of the Esports World Cup (EWC). As an Elite and Founding Partner of EWC, stc is deploying cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure designed to deliver an exceptional, high-performance, and reliable gaming experience for participants and audiences alike.

Following its pivotal role in powering the inaugural EWC in 2024, stc returns this year to support the world’s largest gaming event with even more advanced capabilities. Central to this year's network infrastructure are intelligent monitoring systems featuring AI-driven traffic modeling, Self-Optimizing Networks (SON), and closed-loop automation, technologies that provide proactive insights and real-time network adjustments to ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout the event.

As part of its comprehensive preparations, stc has deployed 27 advanced 5G towers across key tournament areas, including three towers dedicated exclusively to the event center. Within the venue buildings, an extensive indoor solutions network supported by more than 1,295 antennas will deliver high-speed 4G and 5G services, with internet speeds exceeding 2 Gbps ensuring smooth, responsive gameplay and seamless digital engagement.

Additionally, stc has equipped one of the largest operations centers in the region with ultra-high-resolution 168-megapixel displays, enabling real-time monitoring of network performance and service utilization across all EWC facilities. This state-of-the-art center ensures immediate incident response and optimal service quality for both participants and attendees.

To further enhance network efficiency, stc has implemented Software Defined Networking (SDN) technologies, enabling agile, uninterrupted data flow throughout the tournament. The company has also expanded coverage across the venue by over 20% compared to last year, ensuring stronger and more consistent connectivity.

In the 2024 EWC, stc’s integrated digital infrastructure played a crucial role in the tournament’s success, delivering 99.9% network availability and ultra-low latency. This allowed players to enjoy a world-class gaming experience aligned with the highest international standards.

These efforts earned stc the prestigious “Platinum Operator” award from the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission for the eighth consecutive year, as highlighted in the annual GameMode report further solidifying its leadership in digital infrastructure and telecommunications services within the esports sector.

With its continued investment and innovation, stc reaffirms its position as a key enabler of digital transformation and a driving force in the growth of esports in the Kingdom. Through strategic infrastructure expansion and smart technologies, stc ensures a secure, fully connected, and globally competitive digital experience at EWC 2025 and beyond.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.