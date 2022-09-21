Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In celebration of Saudi National Day, stc pay — Saudi Arabia’s leading mobile wallet — is offering consumers across the country access to an exclusive range of deals.

Launched to spotlight the growth of the Kingdom’s digital economy and reward customers for their loyalty, stc pay’s National Day campaign offers consumers the chance to earn savings and win a selection of prizes.

From 22 September to 24 September, customers will be given the opportunity to earn 5% cashback on sawa recharges worth up to 50 SAR. Customers will also be able to earn 5% cashback on stc pay marketplace purchases — no higher than 50 SAR — as well as zero transaction fees for remittances (for the first transaction only).

Additionally, 92 daily winners will be chosen over the span of these three days. Chosen according to the most spenders using stc pay Visa cards, the winners will be eligible to win 1,000 Saudi Riyals.

stc pay is also introducing a Saudi-themed digital card valid from 20 September 2022 to 31 October 2022, that users can acquire directly from the stc pay app. The benefits of this card include 0.5% cashback, full control through the app, in addition to extra visa and stc pay offers.

Flyin offers, in addition, will be a part of stc pay’s National day celebrations. Users will be able to get a 10%discount on flights, capped by 50 SAR. In addition, they will also be able to get a 10% discount on hotels without any cap. This offer is applicable on Flyin’s website and application, and can be used multiple times per user. Customers will need to use code “STCPAY” to validate the offer, and it will be valid from 20th September until 20th October 2022.

In honor of Saudi National Day and as part of stc pay’s commitment to the people and communities it serves, stc pay has launched this celebratory campaign to reward its customers for their unwavering support.

To learn more about stc pay’s National Day offer, please visit: https://stcpay.com.sa/offers/

-Ends-