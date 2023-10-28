​​​​Manama, Bahrain – stc pay has been awarded in the category of “New product/service launch” at the MEA Business Tech Achievement Awards organized by SAMENA Council. The award is in recognition of the innovative fintech services offered by stc pay, one of the Kingdom’s leading digital wallets.

stc Bahrain continues to set benchmarks in the fintech sector by employing the latest tech advancements and addressing the growing need for on-the-go payment solutions. stc pay’s cutting-edge platform empowers users to effortlessly manage their finances, conduct seamless transactions with unparalleled ease. stc pay services have become a vital part of the Bahrain consumer landscape, empowering those with limited financial access in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the award, stc Bahrain CEO and stc pay Chairman Eng. Nezar Banabeela said: “We are grateful to receive this prestigious award in honor of our dedicated platform, stc pay, that addresses the growing demand for smarter, faster and more versatile mobile payment solutions. We aim to continue advancing the latest tech developments– shaping the future of digital wallets and financial transactions in Bahrain. We look forward to what is coming next in terms of our fintech services and hope to continue spearheading the nation’s digital transformation journey.”

stc pay was officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain in partnership with Khaleeji Bank in March 2023 – as it plays a pivotal role in financially empowering the local community. Within less than one month of its launch, the app has been downloaded more than 50,000 times.

About stc Bahrain:

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

